Funeral services today for Nancy woman injured in Sunday fire

Services are being held today for a woman who lost her life in a fire trying to rescue her grandchildren.
The visitation for Roxann Rambo North, 48, of Nancy, will take place at Southern Oaks Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6 p.m.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by North's family and can be found at gofundme.com/f/roxann-north-family-fire.
The fire took place early Sunday morning on West Ky. 80 in Nancy, near the Triangle Restaurant.
According to Acting Fire Chief of the Nancy Volunteer Fire Department Roger Rainwater, the department was paged to the fire around 1:15 a.m.
North was the only person reported injured in the fire. According to Rainwater and the family's GoFundMe page, the family woke up to smoke, and North and her husband, Chris North, managed to get outside while someone else was bringing the couple's grandchildren out of the house.
Roxann apparently wasn't aware that the children were being rescued, and returned into the residence to find them.
Rainwater said Roxann North's nightgown caught fire and she was badly burned before she was found.
Roxann North passed away Tuesday from her injuries.
Rainwater said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.