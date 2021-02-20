This week has been a wash for the Kentucky General Assembly but with just 15 days left in the short 2021 session, the pace is expected to pick up when lawmakers reconvene on Monday.
House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers decided last Tuesday to call off the planned three days of meetings due to concerns about travel conditions following two successive ice storms. A third snow storm passed through Kentucky Wednesday and Thursday. Days missed will be made up as the legislature meets all 10 weekdays over the next two weeks.
Lawmakers are now scheduled to reconvene next Monday, which will be the halfway point of the 30-day session that's set to end in late March. The deadline for lawmakers to file new bills, which would have been last Thursday, is now set for this coming Tuesday.
Legislators still have considerable work ahead of them in the last half of this year's session, including passing a new state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
State Representative Shane Baker (R-85) and Senator Rick Girdler (R-15) both told the Commonwealth Journal that budget won't come up for consideration in the next few days. However, each noted some high-profile bills that are coming up soon in their respective chambers.
Rep. Baker cited House Bill 208, which addresses the reopening of schools.
"Most schools in Kentucky have reopened fortunately," Baker said. "In Pulaski County, all the schools have but in some of the larger cities like Louisville and Lexington, they haven't. That's created additional challenges for families and students."
The representative noted his concerns for the mental health of students and an increase in teen suicide over the past year. "I've read numerous national reports on it," he said. "I imagine those trends hold solid across the board."
Baker said he had talked to teens over the past year who have struggled with depression and noted the importance of getting students back to school where they can learn and also socialize.
Springing from the pandemic and still under House consideration is HB 190, allowing restaurants to sell certain inventory as groceries.
"You could go to a place like Reno's or Texas Roadhouse and pick up a steak to take home and cook it if you want to," Rep. Baker explained. "That's something they had done last year."
HB 84 would allow certain exemptions for disaster response employees.
HB 272, sponsored by Rep. Josh Bray (R-71) from Mt. Vernon, would allow water districts to charge late fees. Baker noted the bill had created some controversy when it was first broached last year.
"Some think that it will make it more difficult for people who already don't have the money to pay," Rep. Baker said. "But the utilities have to maintain their profitability to continue to operate."
Like HB 272, some bills are holdovers from last year's session, Baker said, when they passed the House but did not get proper consideration in the Senate with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Three bills the House passed last few days they were in session were HB 109, the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act; HB 79, concerning massage therapy; and HB 89, which would make intimidation of a sports official a Class A misdemeanor. Baker himself is sponsoring HB 109, which would ensure that deployed service members who have custody of children do not lose custody due to their deployment. HB 79, he said, is an effort to reduce human trafficking.
For his part, Sen. Girdler expects to see one of his own bills in the next few days. He described Senate Bill 47 as a "compact bill" involving a group of 10 states agreeing to ease the licensure process for audiologists and speech pathologists should they move from one participating state to another.
Girdler also expects to see SB 83, prohibiting discrimination against medical care providers who decline to perform procedures that violate their conscience, as well as SB 97, called the Parents Rights Protection Act.
"There is also a pension bill out there that would require new hires be placed in a hybrid plan," the senator added, explaining that current teachers and any hired until January 2022 would stay with the old system. "I look for that to be controversial."
Another related bill would deal with pensions for quasi-governmental entities like health departments and universities that are having trouble meeting the current required financial contribution. Sen. Girdler said the problem must be addressed before communities lose needed agencies or services, such as Bethany House locally.
Girdler noted that the session will end with "free conference" days for the House and Senate to reconcile similar bills as well as the budget and veto days to consider any further overrides.
