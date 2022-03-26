Getting ready for kindergarten

Week 4: Our focus on kindergarten readiness for this week will be an extension from week one. During week one, I reviewed that kindergartners should know their personal information. Students should know their first name (not nickname), last name, age, birthday (month & day), telephone number, and street address.
This week I will be adding in the skill for students to demonstrate how to print their first and last names. Learning to write encompasses several of the five areas of kindergarten readiness. When students learn to write, they use the following readiness domains:
Week 4
Kindergarten Ready Skills: At age 5 can your child:
Print First Name (Not Nickname)
Print Last name· Academic/Cognitive
· Language Development
· Physical Development
When a student is able to write their name, they are able to demonstrate early literacy skills of letter identification, the physical skills of writing, and the receptive language skills for understanding.
To help students print their first and last name, give them a model to copy. Write their name in large print and have them practice one letter at a time. You can add a letter each time they master the previous. By the end of summer, they will be able to print their name!
Keep up the great work preparing your child for kindergarten. If you need any support, give me a call at 787-6941.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.