Gillilan hoping 3rd time's the charm in District 3 Constable race

The first constable candidate to officially file for the May 2022 Primary is no stranger to the campaign trail.
Travis Gillilan of Science Hill ran as a Republican in District 3 in both 2014 and 2018. He's hoping this is his year to have a shot at protecting and serving the district in the manner of the late Gene Palmer.
Palmer served District 3 for eight years before opting to retire for the 2014 election cycle. Gillilan ran to replace him at the behest of his grandfather, whom the candidate said had been approached about Gillilan's past experience in serving papers.
"I wouldn't run against Gene Palmer because he was a good one [constable]," Gillilan said, adding that with Palmer retiring, "everyone threw their hat in the ring" but he's learned from both of his prior campaigns.
With most of its population either having watched him grow up or grown up with him, Gillilan said he's not only well known but familiar with the district and those who live there. "I am not a newcomer to anything here," he said.
The candidate added that he is running on common sense and commitment. If elected, Gillilan said he would "leave career criminals to career law enforcement" and doesn't expect to use the powers of arrest "unless all other options have been exhausted." But he is interested in patrolling and making his presence known -- particularly in high-traffic areas along Ky. 39, Ky. 461 and North Ky. 1247.
"I believe the role of a constable should include things such as serving papers, escorting funerals, directing traffic and parking for schools and community events, making welfare checks on people or property, and patrolling any areas of concern," Gillilan said. "I believe that experience and training are musts to ensure the constables are assets and not liabilities to the county."
The candidate added that he believes constables should stay in their respective districts, where there's plenty of work already. "They're hired by the people in that district," he said. "Why would you be hired by the people in the 3rd district and then go across the county and work for people that hired another guy? That would be like getting hired at Walmart and going to work at Roses.…
"A campaign is a job interview," Gillilan continued. "You're hired and fired by the people."
A locksmith by trade, Gillilan added that he is a GSA (General Services Administration)-certified Safe and Vault Technician (SVT).
"I take over 80 calls a year from 911 and other agencies for public assistance," Gillian said in asking for votes. "I am a proven lifelong contributor to the community with a history of excellence. It has always been a pleasure to serve the public.…
"If I'm elected, it won't be a hobby and it won't be thrown away."
To learn more, visit Gillilan's candidacy page on Facebook.
