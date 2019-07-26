Girdler votes for, Turner against, 'quasi' pension bill

The outcomes may have been diametrically opposed, but State Representative Tommy Turner (R-Somerset) and State Senator Rick Girdler (R-Somerset) were both thinking locally when they cast their ballots on House Bill 1.
On Wednesday, Governor Matt Bevin signed the bill -- which he proposed and called a five-day special session for -- into law with an emergency clause meaning it takes effect immediately. It allows Kentucky's regional universities and "quasi" state agencies to avoid a massive spike in pension costs if they exit the system altogether.
More than 100 entities statewide (affecting up to 7,000 employees) were facing an employer contribution rate hike from 49 percent to 84 percent which took effect July 1. They now have until April 30 to decide if they want to stay with the system and contribute at the higher rate or leave -- freezing their employees' pension benefits and moving forward with 401k-type retirement plans.
Gov. Bevin acknowledges the measure won't lower Kentucky's retirement debt but said it will help the struggling agencies keep open.
"This bill doesn't by any stretch resolve the pension crisis in Kentucky," he said during remarks at the ceremonial signing. "Nobody has presented it as doing so, but it is a remarkably responsible and appropriate next step in moving toward financial solvency."
Last week, the governor called for a special legislative session that began Friday. The bill narrowly passed out of the state House of Representatives on Monday by a 52-46 margin (with two representatives not voting).
Due to how the legislative district's are drawn, Pulaski County is represented by four legislators in the State House. Though they are all Republicans, in an administration where both the House and Senate are Republican-controlled, Pulaski's representatives split evenly on HB 1 with Somerset's own Rep. Turner joining former House Speaker Jeff Hoover (R-Jamestown) in voting "No" while Rep. Ken Upchurch (R-Monticello) and Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade (R-Stanford) voting for it.
Rep. Turner told the Commonwealth Journal that his vote boiled down to a promise made years ago to the employees of Oakwood when it was a state agency being turned over to Bluegrass.
"I was there," Turner said. "This was during Gov. [Ernie] Fletcher's administration. There was a commitment made to those workers that if they kept working, their pensions would stay whole. Now if Bluegrass opts out, they won't be. I won't be part of anyone making a promise then taking a chance that it won't be fulfilled."
The representative said he had been among a group of legislators who had discussed with "Bevin's people" the possibility of including an exception specifically for Bluegrass Oakwood. "They opted not to do that so I voted no," he said simply.
"I know we have to do something," Rep. Turner acknowledged of Kentucky's pension systems. "I would like for everyone to sit down together and work it out."
Turner also asserted that the "quasis have had problems for a while" -- doling out money at the top and not doing so much for the workers on the bottom. "They've not prepared like we asked them to," he said. "We have to worry about the people who live day to day."
Once HB 1 reached the Senate, it passed more easily Wednesday morning by a vote of 27 to 11. Sen. Girdler voted "Yes" but said Thursday afternoon that the decision didn't come easily with the options being so limited.
"The amendments the other side [Democrats] put forth were to leave it like it was," Girdler said. "If we'd accepted that, it's only 13-percent funded. We can't put it back where it was or the session would be for nothing.…
"The Senate has tried the last 11-12 years to do something but the administrations didn't fund the ARC (actuarial required contribution) so here we are," the senator continued, adding the ARC situation has been rectified and that the quasi-governmental entities are not at fault. "They paid what they were told to pay, but it wasn't enough. The government didn't pay enough either and the system just can't float."
Girdler's decision came down to helping the agencies stay open, particularly the universities. He cited testimony from a Murray State University representative and shared that he had spoken with a member of the Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents, who told the senator that EKU was preparing to lay off 250-300 employees if something wasn't done. EKU is one of the institutions working with Somerset Community College to establish bachelor's degrees through the University Center of Southern Kentucky. Girdler was afraid the "multiversity" project would be at risk if Western Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky, and Morehead State University were facing similar concerns.
"We finally have the opportunity to have a four-year university," Sen. Girdler said. "What I want is to see [local students] get an education here in their hometown, at half price, and be able to use their degrees here. If I voted no, the quasis and universities would have to pay 85 percent by August 10 or go bankrupt. That won't help the system."
Girdler also noted that this bill didn't address the pension crisis as a whole. As for Democrats wanting to generate more revenue to fund the state pension systems, the senator said, "Don't we need to fix the leak in the bucket before we pour more water in? We can't keep doing what we've been doing."
