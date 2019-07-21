Girl describes being stuck on ride for an hour

It was a scary few minutes for teenager Makinzee Wesley when she became stuck in the air for more than an hour on a ride at the Pulaski County Fair.
"At first I was looking at the bright side. At lease we've got a pretty view, and it's cooler up here," 16-year-old Wesley said.
After the time stretched on, however, Wesley said she started getting more upset. "It's the scariest thing I've ever done," she said.
But she is a resilient young woman. Just after being rescued from the ride, she and her mother said they were upset and emotional, crying and hugging, then spent about 15 minutes trying to calm down.
"Then I went and rode the Fireball," Wesley said.
Wesley and her mother, Jinny Brinson, described the emotional roller coaster they both went on after the Alter Ego stopped functioning Thursday evening.
"Of course, as a mom, you have all the bad scenarios in your head. It was scary in the moment," Brinson said. "It could have gone bad."
The teen said the ride, called Alter Ego, was her favorite ride at the fair, and that she had ridden it every night up to that point.
She said she showed up Thursday and went straight for the ride, but while in line she saw where workers were running the ride "empty" and not opening up the gate for people to get on.
Said she waited for about two hours to ride it, getting out of line at one point and wandering around the fair, before seeing that workers had opened it up and were running it with passengers.
The ride made four or five runs before Wesley got on. Then the ride stopped horizontally, leaving her and around six other passengers stranded.
Her mother said four to five carnival workers started working on it.
Wesley said there was no communication from the workers, but that her mother was standing below shouting up encouragement and describing what was happening.
She said she was glad her mom did that, otherwise she might have gotten more upset than she did.
Eventually, one worker climbed the center of the ride and pulled out ropes that were tucked into the arms.
They used those ropes to pull each side of the ride down, starting with the side opposite from Wesley.
That meant that while passengers at the bottom were being offloaded, Wesley's arm of the ride was stopped 120 feet in the air.
"I think the workers did the best they could," Brinson said. She admitted that at the time she wondered if it would have helped to have a firetruck there to assist, but said she doesn't know how the passengers would have gotten out of the restraints since it appeared that the ride had to be locked at the bottom before the restraints could be released.
"I don't know how the firetruck could have gotten them off any safer," Brinson said.
The ordeal lasted about an hour and 10 minutes.
The Pulaski County Fair's midway rides are operated this year by Kissel Entertainment out of Okeana. Kissel officials have not responded to requests by the Commonwealth Journal.
