The Pulaski County Sheriff's office is investigating an apparent accidental shooting in which a 15-year-old female was wounded.
According to PCSO Major Jeff Hancock, units were called around 3 a.m. into the area of North Lake Drive, at the end of Dixie Bend Road.
"A 15-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the neck from a handgun," PCSO reported.
On Monday, social media posts from the girl's family indicated that she had undergone a surgery which had gone well, and that she was to be weened off of a ventilator.
PCSO reported that "the preliminary investigation is that the female and her 18-year-old boyfriend were 'messing around' with the handgun, and it went off accidentally."
The female was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by a neighbor, then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. No further update on her condition was available. Her name was not released by PCSO.
The male was not injured in the incident.
Detective Joey Johnson is continuing the investigation, with Capt. Troy McLin and Sgt. Richard Smith assisting.
PCSO said that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.