God's Food Pantry in need of new box truck

Usually donations to God's Food Pantry come in the form of money, or canned dinner items.
This time, however, they could use a truck.
The Somerset food bank's heavily-used box truck has broken down, and now the non-profit organization is in a precarious position, trying to figure out what to do next.
"We use it three to four times a week, doing pick-ups and drop-offs," said Brenda Russell, Executive Director of God's Food Pantry. "We take it all the way from Campbellsville to Manchester, andas far north as Louisville to pick-ups."
On Tuesday, however, "the driver came back and said, 'It sounds bad,'" recalled Russell.
Currently, the truck is sitting at the repair shop, waiting its fate. It's "fully loaded," said Russell, not with food but other helpful items.
Most immediately, the Pantry needs another box truck. "We may have to end up renting a truck to get us through," said Russell. "We need to find a truck we can use, or the money for the rental."
Then comes the decision whether to spend the $9,000 to fix the current truck or get a new one.
This truck, the pantry has had for about four years. They didn't use it as much to start out with, but it has become indispensable.
"It has carried ... hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and supplies to those in need in Pulaski County," said Russell. "There was a time when we didn't have a truck, now I don't know what we would do without it. Several of our product contracts require us to have it."
Russell said that the community could help the problem through multiple possible methods -- connections or solid contacts with anyone who may be able to help with the repairs or with access to a box truck that could be used on a short-term basis immediately.
"Of course, we understand insurance issues and we would want to make sure everyone was covered," said Russell.
Money will also help the cause. Monetary donations can be dropped by God's Food Pantry on South Central Avenue, mailed to God's Food Pantry at P.O. Box 259, Somerset, Ky. 42502, or can be made by credit card over the phone at 6066-679-8560.
"It breaks my heart," said Russell of the situation, and needing the truck to either be repaired or replaced. "It's part of doing business, but we can't do business without it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.