Goforth awarded diploma from Graduate School of Banking at LSU

Jonathan Goforth, Vice President/ Credit Administrator at Citizens National Bank, is among the 129 bankers who received graduation diplomas on June 2, 2021 from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. This three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics and related subjects. Students traveled from twenty-one states to participate in this Session.
Sponsored by 15 southern state bankers associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business and professional leaders, and educators from all parts of the U.S. During their three summer sessions at the Graduate School of Banking, students receive 190 hours of classroom instruction, planned evening study, and final examinations at the end of each session.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has seven locations in Pulaski County and locations in Wayne County, Nicholasville and Russell County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers. Their goal is to become a valuable community partner and lender to the residents of the areas they serve.
