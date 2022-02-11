Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset man

The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Friday for a local man who had been missing for two days.
Russell M. Watson, 29, of Somerset, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (February 9) when he left his Griffin Avenue home on foot. At that time, he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a blue and white t-shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans, and black DC tennis shoes.
Watson requires daily medical attention, according to his family. He is described as a white male with red hair, green eyes and approximately 6 ft 1 in. tall and weighs 170 lbs.
If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Russell Watson’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.