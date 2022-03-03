Golden Alert issued for Somerset man

Kentucky State Police Post 11 is seeking the public's help to locate a man who went missing Thursday morning.
Claude Elmo "Butch" Klebba, 76, of Somerset, was last seen at his residence on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Klebba is described as a white male, 5’9’’ tall, roughly 190 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a blue jacket.
Klebba left his home driving a 2014 Black Ford F-150, KY TAG A6L-136. According to KSP, the man had stated he wanted to go to Missouri. He may be traveling with two dogs.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 in at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.