Maybe we haven't always agreed with our local officials but credit should be given to past and present leaders who have made Somerset and Pulaski County the "growingest" place in southeastern Kentucky.
Oldsters remember Somerset as a "railroad town" during the 1950s and 1960s. The city was a two or three "stoplight" town -- traffic signals at East Mt. Vernon and Maple streets, at U.S. 27 and Ky. 80 and a blinking signal at College and Oak streets in front of Somerset High School. Now, Somerset is occasionally called the "town with all the stoplights."
Then, Somerset was a Saturday town, its businesses clustered in what is now known at Downtown Somerset.
U.S. 27 during the late 1950s was sided mostly by farmland. Four businesses -- Standard Armature, Finley's Drive-In Restaurant, Cornett's Machine Shop and Family Drive-In Theater were the only businesses along U.S. 27 between Somerset and Burnside.
Today, six-lane U.S. 27 is the real business district, extending from University Drive at the north, south to Burnside's corporate limits, an eight mile stretch of solid business activity.
Pundits called "crazy" Gov. A.B. "Happy" Chandler and Arthur Prather, his Pulaski County contact, when during the late 1950s they four-laned U.S. 27 between Somerset and Burnside. "Never would a four-lane highway be needed along that stretch," naysayers complained.
Later, Oscar Hornsby, contact for Gov. Brereton C. Jones, got the same section of highway expanded to six lanes because traffic movements at some points had approached 40,000 a day.
Other towns in the area have grown, but none like Somerset. There was a time when we knew the store manager at every store; even members of his or her family, everything about them. Today, Somerset is populated with new people, many here to operate big-city-like businesses attracting customers from northern Tennessee and the entire Lake Cumberland area.
The Correll family, and their development of Tradewind shopping center, was the jump start to business growth along U.S. 27. New stores open practically every week, and U.S. 27 is sometimes called "Restaurant Row."
Downtown Somerset, devastated during the 1960s by the Great Migration of businesses to the "Truck Route" (U.S. 27), is now beautified with flowing plants. Downtown is evolving into an "Entertainment District" at the behest of current Mayor Alan Keck. Facades of historic downtown buildings have been restored, and the glass-bedecked Energy Center and City Hall, brainchild of former Mayor Eddie Girdler, has created a skyline.
Darrell BeShears, a former Pulaski County judge-executive, led the way to impose a 1 percent payroll tax, gleanings from which changed Pulaski County from poverty stricken to one of the more affluent counties in Kentucky. BeShears also managed to pave all gravel roads in the county.
Key to much of the city's growth is a natural gas pipeline extended during the 1970s to trapped gas wells in the Eastern Kentucky mountains. The plentiful supply of natural gas has made Somerset an "energy center" of Kentucky. Much credit goes to late city engineer Milton Beattie who shepherded the initial natural gas project.
Because of annexation difficulties, Somerset's population has changed little, but its service arm has embraced a wide area. Somerset Water Service provides potable water to more than 100,000 people.
To say it simply, somebody HAS and IS doing something right.
