Need to get ready to go back to school? Good Samaritan Thrift Store has you covered.
Today (Saturday, July 27), the non-profit store in southern Pulaski County will be holding their fifth-annual Back-to-School event from noon until 2 p.m., or until their supply of school necessities runs out.
Kids can pick up book bags, pens, pencils, spiral paper notebooks, glue, "just any time of school supplies," said Angi Adams, Good Samaritan Thrift Store Director. She said L&N Federal Credit Union has donated over 500 pencils to the cause.
"It's been a huge community out-bringing," said Adams. "We've had so much success from so many members of the community helping us out."
Families can also receive $10 Wal-Mart gift certificates, and kids can enjoy bouncy house attractions at the event, which will be available until 3 p.m., said Adams.
"It will be a really neat time," she said.
Good Samaritan Thrift Store is associated with Jordan's Crossing, a sober men's living facility. Everything is faith-based, said Adams, and profit from the store goes to benefit the home and helping the men there get transitioned back into the community.
"Whatever is left, we give back to the community," said Adams.
The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is located on the entire north side of the Tri-County Flea Market facility on South U.S. 27, in the Burnside area.
