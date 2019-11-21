Good Samaritan Thrift Store to hand out Thanksgiving meals, Christmas toys in two holiday events

The holidays will be busy for the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. The Burnside charity store, located on U.S. 27 next to the Tri-County Flea Market, will be participating in both Thanksgiving and Christmas events in the next few weeks.
First up is Thanksgiving, where Good Samaritan has agreed to be a pickup spot for dinners provided for free courtesy of local Fellowship of Christian Athletes students.
Students will be putting meals together at Somerset High School on Thanksgiving day, November 28. Meals will be available to pick up at the SHS cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
But if folks prefer, they can choose to get their meals from Good Samaritan from noon until 2 p.m. on that day.
Good Samaritan also is a place for people to sign up for the free meals, as is God’s Food Pantry (which will not be a pickup point – only SHS and the thrift store).
Names for dinners will be taken until 4 p.m. Monday, November 25. To sign up, people must provide the name of the person who will pick up the meals, the number of meals needed and a telephone number.
People can also call 606-875-4886 to reserve their plates.
Good Samaritan director Angi Adams said the store is planning to give out 700 to 800 meals just by themselves. While the meals will not be prepared there, nor can people eat there, Adams said plenty of volunteers will be on hand to help give them out – and to lend an ear.
She explained that the social aspect of the holiday can be just as important as the meal, with some people just wanting to talk a little bit, especially since it is a day to be thankful for others.
“I think, sometimes, they need more than food,” Adams said.
After that, Good Samaritan will be gearing up for their fourth annual CHRISTmas celebration, to be held December 14 starting at noon.
Labeled a celebration helping to put Christ back into Christmas, the goal is to give out gifts to around 500 children who need them.
The celebration features Santa, who will hand out Bibles; hot dogs, drinks and cookies; and free items given out to families, such as toys, blankets and handmade Christmas ornaments.
Adams said that some wrapped presents will be available, but every child that comes in will have a chance to pick out a toy they want.
Adams said that the store will assist any family that comes in, whether they are from Pulaski or outside of the county.
“There are some folks that this is all they will have,” she said. Families in need or who may not have the resources to buy presents for their children are already asking about the program, she said.
“Our community is filled with those in need, and sometimes people don’t realize it. It humbles you,” she said.
Good Samaritan is a non-profit organization, under the umbrella of Jordan’s Crossing, a faith-based sober living facility for men. The store helps to provide everything those men may need, and anything that might be left over goes back to the community.
The store accepts donations of items and money.
The store’s best support comes from the community – “Our customers are our biggest supporters,” Adams said – but said also that they have great support from larger entities like UGN, Barnsburg Baptist Church and Our Place.
She also credits good administration for the success of the store, including board president Tony Evans, store manager Martha Singleton and event coordinators Bobbie Jo and Shelby Dopp.
But most importantly, Adams credited God as being the primary influence.
“God provides, and we feel very blessed,” she said.
