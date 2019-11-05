Sunny with a high of 58. That's the weather forecast for today's General Election Day 2019.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and balloting will continue for 12 hours, until 6 p.m. Tabulation of votes will be in the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, beginning after the polls close.
Based on a frenzy of absentee voting and a nasty, mud-slinging gubernatorial campaign, a good turnout of voters is expected. County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, foresees between 40 percent and 50 percent of Pulaski County's 48,151 registered voters going to the polls. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is predicting approximately 31 percent of the 3,451,537 people registered to vote in Kentucky will turn out on Election Day. Highlight of this year's voting is election of a governor and state constitutional officers.
Pulaski County voters for the first time will see e-poll books at all of the county's 56 precincts. Electronic polling books replace traditional roster books signed by voters at the precinct prior to voting. E-poll books contain complete voter information about each individual voter and are activated by voters' driver's license. A name search is done by the computer if a voter doesn't have a driver's license.
Although a gubernatorial election has local implications, the only local election on the ballot is a write-in vote for a member of Science Hill City Commission to serve the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley who moved out of the city. Carolyn Phelps was appointed to serve until the November election and assumed her duties on the commission August 27.
Following are candidates on the General Election ballot:
GOVERNOR AND
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Republican -- Matthew G. Bevin and Ralph A. Alvarado
Democratic -- Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman
Libertarian -- John Hicks and Ann Cormican
SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican -- Michael G. Adams
Democratic -- Heather French Henry
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican -- Daniel Cameron
Democratic -- Gregory D. Stumbo
AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Republican -- Mike Harmon
Democratic -- Sheri Donahue
Libertarian -- Kyle Hugenberg
STATE TREASURER
Republican -- Allison Ball
Democratic -- Michael Bowman
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Republican -- Ryan F. Quarles
Democratic -- Robert Haley Conway
Libertarian -- Josh Gilpin
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (3rd Appellate District, 1st Division, unexpired term, nonpartisan)
Jacqueline M. Caldwell
Michael O. Caperton
