Sunny with a high of 58. That's the weather forecast for today's General Election Day 2019.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and balloting will continue for 12 hours, until 6 p.m. Tabulation of votes will be in the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, beginning after the polls close.

Based on a frenzy of absentee voting and a nasty, mud-slinging gubernatorial campaign, a good turnout of voters is expected. County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Elections, foresees between 40 percent and 50 percent of Pulaski County's 48,151 registered voters going to the polls. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is predicting approximately 31 percent of the 3,451,537 people registered to vote in Kentucky will turn out on Election Day. Highlight of this year's voting is election of a governor and state constitutional officers.

Pulaski County voters for the first time will see e-poll books at all of the county's 56 precincts. Electronic polling books replace traditional roster books signed by voters at the precinct prior to voting. E-poll books contain complete voter information about each individual voter and are activated by voters' driver's license. A name search is done by the computer if a voter doesn't have a driver's license.

Although a gubernatorial election has local implications, the only local election on the ballot is a write-in vote for a member of Science Hill City Commission to serve the unexpired term of Jeffrey Wesley who moved out of the city. Carolyn Phelps was appointed to serve until the November election and assumed her duties on the commission August 27.

Following are candidates on the General Election ballot:

GOVERNOR AND

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

Republican -- Matthew G. Bevin and Ralph A. Alvarado

Democratic -- Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman

Libertarian -- John Hicks and Ann Cormican

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican -- Michael G. Adams

Democratic -- Heather French Henry

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican -- Daniel Cameron

Democratic -- Gregory D. Stumbo

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Republican -- Mike Harmon

Democratic -- Sheri Donahue

Libertarian -- Kyle Hugenberg

STATE TREASURER

Republican -- Allison Ball

Democratic -- Michael Bowman

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Republican -- Ryan F. Quarles

Democratic -- Robert Haley Conway

Libertarian -- Josh Gilpin

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (3rd Appellate District, 1st Division, unexpired term, nonpartisan)

Jacqueline M. Caldwell

Michael O. Caperton

Tags

Recommended for you