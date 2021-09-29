Goodwill hosting job fair, expungement clinic on Thursday

If you're looking for a job, you may want to seek out some "goodwill."
The organization best known for reselling donated goods also offers community programs to help individuals who have various barriers to employment. To that end, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will be hosting a hiring event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development.
The Somerset event is the second in a series sponsored by Humana which feature multiple employers, many of which are open to hiring candidates with background challenges or other issues, including lack of work history, limited education and chronic poverty. Several community partners will also attend the job fair to connect candidates with services that support successful employment.
For those with court-related issues, an expungement clinic will be held just prior at 9 a.m.
“Goodwill is most widely-known for our stores, which help earn revenue for statewide employment programs. Each year, we partner with hundreds of local employers to help connect thousands of Kentuckians to meaningful job opportunities,” said Lauren Deitering, manager of marketing & public relations for Goodwill. “The fall festivals perfectly exemplify how Goodwill works diligently with community partners to address the many barriers Kentucky job seekers face when searching for employment.”
Candidates are encouraged but not required to bring copies of their resume and should dress to impress, as some employers may offer on-the-spot interviews. Job seekers who need assistance preparing to enter the workforce will have access to career coaches and can learn more about Goodwill’s employment programs and career services.
“Humana is supporting the Goodwill Fall Festival as part of our efforts to interact with our members in their respective neighborhoods,” said Toccarra Gartin, community outreach manager for Humana in Kentucky. “We’re working to continuously improve our communities’ health, and at the Goodwill Fall Festival, we will be sharing wellness information and answering questions regarding our health plans.”
