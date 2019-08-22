Goody's to convert to Gordmans in 2020

Think of it not as losing a Goody's, but as gaining a Gordmans.
Somerset's Goody's store will be converted to a Gordmans after the first of the year, as confirmed by parent company Stage.
The local Goody's currently is located in the Grand Central Place shopping center on U.S. 27, where it moved into around a decade ago. It took over the space from one of Stage's other brands, Peebles.
Stage officials said they plan to close Goody's in the days leading up to Gordmans' grand opening, which is planned for the spring of 2020.
"The conversion from Goody's to Gordmans takes less than two weeks. All current Goody's associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans. Additional associates also will be hired during a job fair early next year," a Stage spokesperson said.
This is part of the company's plan to convert 100 stores across the country during 2020.
"Stage has been converting a number of its Goody's stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans' off-price offerings," the company said.
"Off-price" means discounted merchandise, with prices lower than what can be found in traditional department stores (think T.J Maxx or Burkes).
Gordmans offers name-brand clothing, décor gifts and accessories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.