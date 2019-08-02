While the Democrats are having debates on television, the Republicans are gettin' together at Hal's place and having some BBQ.
A special reception for the Pulaski County Republican Party will be held at the home of Fifth District Congressman Rogers and his wife Cynthia on Tuesday, August 6. Expected to attend are Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running for re-election this November, and other GOP candidates for statewide office.
"(The Rogers') have invited the governor and the whole ticket to be there," said Bill Turpen, chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party. The idea is "to build some enthusiasm and excitement coming into the race this fall."
Admission is $30 per person, and will allow for the opportunity to mingle, enjoy what Turpen called a "light BBQ," and hear from some of the candidates.
Guests from the political arena are scheduled to include Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Treasurer Allison Ball, State Auditor Mike Harmon, as well as Michael Adams, a candidate for Secretary of State in Kentucky, and Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron. Alternately, a representative from their office may appear.
"I'm sure Hal will speak, and the governor will speak; the other candidates will get to say something too," said Turpen. "... We have a good ticket. We have a great ticket. We want to present this to the people and we're very excited about it."
Turpen added that Rogers "wants everyone to know how strongly he supports the ticket and everyone on it."
Bevin in particular finds himself in a race that will be watched closely, even across the nation. Turpen thinks it's an opportunity to see him in "a different light" compared to the controversy that has surrounded the often outspoken governor, who is going up against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear this November.
"He's been called by a lot of people the 'Industrial Recruiter-In-Chief,'" said Turpen. "He's brought more industry, more manufacturing to Kentucky than several of the preceding administrations together. That's one of the most positive things about him. He is taking the pension problem head-on. He would have virtually no problem getting re-elected if he'd just kicked the can down the road, but somebody has to face it. ... It's unfair to say he's not for state workers and teachers because he has fully funded their programs."
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and goes until 7:30 p.m. at their home located at 309 College Street in Somerset. Those attending can RSVP to 606-875-1099 or billturpen@hotmail.com.
The event is paid for by the Pulaski County Republican Party.
"It'll be outside in the back yard," said Turpen. "(The Rogers' have) got a beautiful back yard. They're very gracious to offer this. They've had various events for the GOP there before, and it's always been very successful. We expect a nice crowd there this time."
