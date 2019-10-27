GOP ticket coming to town Friday ahead of election

Normally, November 1 is regarded at All Saints Day. In Pulaski County, it will be more like All Republicans Day.
That's because the whole GOP ticket in Kentucky is rolling back into town for a campaign stop just before the November General Election, making more one at-the-wire push for the vote here in Pulaski County.
For the Republicans, that seems in little doubt -- Pulaski is, after all, a traditional Red Voter stronghold. But in the world of politics, the smart players leave little to chance.
"It's an old-fashioned political bus tour," said Bill Turpen, Pulaski County Republican Party chairperson. "The origin is right here in Congressman (Hal) Rogers' hometown of Somerset. I think it's going to be a very nice event."
Rogers will gather with incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, as well as the rest of the state ticket on down -- including candidates for Agriculture Commissioner (Ryan Quarles), Secretary of State (Michael Adams), Auditor (Mike Harmon), Treasurer (Allison Ball), and Attorney General (Daniel Cameron).
The kick-off of the bus tour throughout Rogers' Fifth Congressional District in Eastern Kentucky will take place at Somerset Hardwood Flooring, located on West Racetrack Road in Somerset, at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.
Registration is available on eventbrite.com under "Pulaski County Event with Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Hal Rogers, 2019 GOP Ticket."
Turpen said that at the end of this past week, the group was going through western Kentucky, but soon it will be time to hit the east end of the state. They'll be touring the area throughout the day, and are expected to conclude at the Vice President Mike Pence rally at the London-Corbin airport.
Here in Pulaski, Rogers and each the candidates is expected to make a short speech to help make their case for either taking or returning to office. All but Adams and Cameron are incumbents.
"This is probably the most qualified whole GOP ticket in my lifetime," said Turpen. "We want to expand those positions (in state government)."
Turpen sees plenty of enthusiasm here in Pulaski County for Bevin and crew as Election Day rapidly approaches on November 5.
"I've never been as bombarded with people wanting signs," he said. "There are not a lot of big signs left. We've still got a few yard signs. People will say, 'I want one in my yard.' This goes to all parts of the county.
"People don't talk about politics like they used to when I was growing up," he added. "(In the past), you'd get to within three or four weeks of the election and that's all people would talk about, and they don't anymore, but they will call and say, 'I want a sign.' Signs don't vote, but if someone as a sign in their yard, that says, 'I'm with (the candidate) wholeheartedly.'"
