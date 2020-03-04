After a night of heavy thunderstorms, the skies cleared Tuesday morning in time for the community to celebrate the grand opening of Gordmans and its downpour of savings.
In addition to local government and civic leaders, over three dozen shoppers braved the wet conditions to be among the first to see the new department store -- formerly Goody's -- at Grand Central Place, 2835 South US 27 in Somerset.
Part of the Stage community of stores, Gordmans is described by representatives as "off-price retailers" with low-price name brands from clothing to home decor, jewelry, fragrances, toys and pet accessories.
Store manager Sierra Morrow thanked everyone in attendance.
"I'm really excited about this new opening," she said, adding her gratitude to the store's team of associates as well. "We have worked really hard all week…I'm so blessed to have this opportunity, so welcome to Gordmans."
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley spoke briefly, thanking Gordmans for their investment in the community. "Any time we can cut a ribbon, it's big news because it shows that our economy is growing," he said.
"It's exciting to see all the retail here," Kelley continued. "We've got a lot of restaurants and new industry. Tourism is growing; our college is growing; we've got so much in Somerset and Pulaski County."
The ribbon-cutting was organized by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, whose Business Liaison Bill Marshall said, "We're glad to see a new business located here in Pulaski and Somerset. We're wishing them a great deal of success."
Attending on behalf of the City of Somerset was mayoral Chief of Staff Jeffrey Edwards and City Attorney John Adams. "We're just glad to have Gordmans join our community, providing jobs and a great place to shop, and look forward to being a good partner," Edwards said.
Along with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the store added to the celebratory atmosphere by donating $1,000 to Southwestern High School.
SWHS Principal Danita Ellis said the funding would go toward the school's band program to cover expenses associated with equipment, uniforms and travel. The SWHS Pep Band was even on hand to perform.
"We're always looking for great community partners and Gordmans reached out to us when they first started coming to town," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson added. "Community partnerships make us successful. We appreciate Gordmans and the money they've given to Southwestern High School; we look forward to working with them in the future."
Morrow, who has been with the company for eight years (starting with the Goody's in Monticello), called Tuesday's grand opening one of her team's biggest accomplishments after a week of repricing and restocking merchandise.
"A lot of work went into it, but we're very happy it has succeeded the way it did," she said. "A new store with bigger brands and off-brand prices, I really think it's going to excel."
Grand openings were held Tuesday in a total of 25 towns across Kentucky including Somerset, London, Danville, and Glasgow.
