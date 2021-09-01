Farmers, leaders and those running for office in the next election gathered Monday night for an Agriculture Update dinner, hosted in Nancy by local farmers Rodney and Joann Dick.
Those in attendance got to hear updates from the national level - by U.S. 1st District Congressman James Comer - and from the state level - from Jonathan Shell and Dave Maples.
Shell, a former state representative, announced this week he would be running for state agriculture commissioner in 2023.
He made clear to the crowd that he is not running against current commissioner Ryan Quarles, who cannot run again due to term limits.
Shell said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic exposed a few things that that state needs to work on when it comes to agriculture, including the need to develop more ways of finishing Kentucky-grown crops within Kentucky.
"Instead of having to send them out of state and worrying about what the workforce or the pandemic's going to be like somewhere else, we need to finish more of our products here," he said.
He referred to businesses like beef plants or areas like Hopkinsville, which has recently named itself "The Batter Capital of the World" due to all the flour manufacturing plants centered there.
Another thing Shell said he wanted to see is the creation of more on-farm retail business.
"Something else we saw during the pandemic is that people started cooking more and didn't go to restaurants. So, they actually figured out that they could buy these things from farmers or farmers markets instead of having to go to Walmart or another store," he said.
If he is elected commissioner, he said one of his priorities would be to help farmers get their products "from the farm gate to the food plate" easier than ever before.
U.S. Congressman Comer offered a rather negative outlook on how agriculture is being viewed by Washington right now, saying many of the policies put in place during the Trump administration were in danger from being undone.
All farmers have a significant investment in their farms, he said, and when President Donald Trump was in office, the tax laws were changed to try to accelerate depreciation to incentivize farmers to make more of an investment.
Part of the most recent tax bill ends that depreciation, Comer said, as well as increases the inheritance tax, "which makes it very difficult to pass farms from one generation to the next."
That was a sentiment that Shell referred to in his speech, saying that as agriculture commissioner he would help make it easier to "transfer wealth from one generation to the next, so we're not losing our family farms across the country."
The crowd also heard from Executive Vice President of the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association Dave Maples, who praised the area's cattle producers for continuing to work throughout the pandemic.
Referring to the data his organization received on Kentucky cattle production, Maples said, "You guys have done a good job in raising cattle. If you look at the graphs, you're making more beef per animal than you've ever done in the history of the industry. You've got fewer cattle, and more beef. So you keep making them bigger and you keep making them fatter. … You're doing a good job."
Just as farmers continued to work, Maples said his organization didn't stop working throughout the pandemic, making sure Washington lawmakers like Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were aware of the issues facing cattle farmers in the pandemic.
He said that, despite the hardships on a federal level, there would soon be funding coming out of Washington that would help small and mid-sized meat processing facilities within the state.
With all the talk of the federal level being ambivalent towards farmers, state-level leaders said they were on the side of rural Kentucky.
"You will always see the senate put agriculture near the top - if not the top - just of what we've been through," State Senator Rick Girdler said, referring to the pandemic.
Senator Max Wise, who is on the State Agricultural Committee, was also on hand to assure farmers that Frankfort would listen to them.
"We know, especially through COVID, how important our Kentucky farmers are. That's not just through COVID, that's year-round, outside of COVID," he said.
Host Rodney Dick said that events such as this one allow the people to speak one-on-one with government leaders, allowing them to pull someone to the side and ask them questions.
He said that it helps local farmers keep up with what is happening with laws and regulations.
"People don't realize that the regulations going on up there, when you get on the farm, regulations can kill us," he said.
Dick said he and his wife had help in presenting the event, saying that local FFA students helped to serve the food, Farm Credit sponsored the meal, Ford Brothers Realty allowed them the use of a tent, and the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center loaned them the tables and chairs for the meal.
"It all just came together," he said.
