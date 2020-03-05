The Commonwealth Journal editorial board talked about it and decided it would suit us best if the state would leave the time alone. Maybe not everybody, but us.
We are referring to House Bill 19 that currently sits in the State Government Committee in Frankfort. The bill, if the federal government permits, would keep Daylight Saving Time permanently after we run our clock ahead an hour next Sunday morning.
Members of our editorial board are like most of the rest of us. We resist change, maybe because some of us (not all of us) are getting old.
And then again, because of our location, nothing anyone can do is going to get us away from a confusing time situation. The time zone line that zigzags from north to south across Kentucky, separating Eastern and Central time zones at the western tip of Pulaski County, is nothing more than a political line. It can be changed and has been changed at the whims of city and county officials. When you are driving west of Pulaski County, you have to roll down the car window and ask what time it is.
For example, several years ago, Wayne County and Monticello, forever in the Central Time Zone, switched to the Eastern Time Zone, apparently to be in the same time zone as Somerset and Pulaski County. It was easy. Simply change a line on a map. Nobody consulted the sun which supposedly is what time zones are all about.
The snakelike time zone line between Eastern and Central Time has been twisted and turned. Liberty and Casey County are on Central Time. Russell Springs and Russell County are on Central Time. Campbellsville and Taylor County, farther to the west, are on Eastern Time. Elizabethtown, even farther west, is on Eastern Time. So is Louisville. Few people are old enough to remember, but Pulaski County used to be on Central Standard Time.
Obviously, not everyone agrees with us about favoring the status quo. By a vote of 92-2, the Kentucky House of Representative has passed a resolution urging Congress to allow Kentucky and other states to permanently adopt daylight saving time, or DST. House Concurrent Resolution 53, which also requires the state Senate's approval for final passage, is in that chamber for consideration. House Bill 19 would have no effect without federal approval.
Daylight Saving Time has always been controversial. When it first started, we did a story about a local man who refused to run his clock ahead because he believed standard time was "God's Time;" that it wasn't right to change the time.
On the other side of the controversy, a Pulaski County woman liked "fast time" because it gave an extra hour of sunshine on her flowers.
Whatever? We won't get angry if you disagree with us. But, we just as soon the government would leave us alone. We like late evenings on "fast" time in summer. Early dark on standard time seems a comfort by a fireplace in winter. One pitchman on television says a fireplace will bring romance into your life.
Daylight saving time in Kentucky this year will begin on Sunday, March 8 and end on Sunday, Nov. 1, unless government changes it.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
