Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that two Pulaski Countians are among his latest appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Daniel Venters has been appointed to serve as the Attorney General's representative on the Executive Branch Ethics Commission through May 27, 2022.
The Executive Branch Ethics Commission is an independent agency of the Commonwealth which has been given the responsibility of administering the provisions of the code of ethics. Its mission is to promote the ethical conduct of elected officials, officers and other employees in the executive branch of state government through:
• administering a program of training and education on the code of ethics;
• providing guidance to state employees concerning their ethical conduct;
• enforcing the provisions of the code of ethics;
• interpreting the code of ethics through the issuance of advisory opinions;
• registering executive agency lobbyists; and
• recommending legislation to the General Assembly.
Anne Adcock of Nancy has been reappointed to the Kentucky Board of Social Work. A professor at Campbellsville University, Adcock will serve through June 21, 2024.
The board's purpose is to promote high standards of professional performance for social workers by regulating the title and setting standards of qualification, training, and experience for those who seek to engage in the practice of social work.
