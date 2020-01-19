Two Pulaski Countians have been selected to the local Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) that will recommend the short list to replace former Circuit Judge David Tapp.
Earlier this week, Kentucky's Administrative Office of the Courts announced that Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Edward Girdler of Somerset and Mary Ann Johnson of Burnside to fill vacancies among the citizen-members of the JNC for the 28th Judicial Circuit covering Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties.
Both will serve terms expiring on January 1, 2024. Girdler, formerly Somerset Mayor, replaces local real estate agent Robin Citak while Johnson, current president of the Pulaski County Democrat Women's Club, replaces Stanford auctioneer Paul Playforth. Both Citak's and Playforth's terms had expired as of January 1.
Rounding out the JNC are Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, who chairs the committee; attorney representatives Mark Knight of Somerset and Robert Baker of Stanford; and non-attorney citizen members Betty Barnes Cook of Somerset and Christopher K. Short of Somerset.
The JNC is being convened to field attorneys applying for the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division I judgeship -- a vacancy created in November when David Tapp resigned upon his confirmation to the United States Court of Federal Claims. Tapp began serving as Circuit Judge in 2005 after being appointed by then Governor Ernie Fletcher. He was reelected to the position in 2014 and was set to hold the seat until his term expires at the end of 2022.
The JNC must be notified of the names of interested parties by January 27, so that questionnaires may be sent to the applicants. Those documents are due back to the Office of the Chief Justice by February 6.
Once the applications are in, the chief justice will meet with the JNC (tentatively scheduled for February 21) to select three nominees, whose names are then forwarded to the governor. Gov. Beshear must appoint a judge from this list within 60 days. Should that not occur, the appointment would then be made by Chief Justice Minton.
The appointee would only serve through the November General Election, at which time voters will decide who fills the remainder of Judge Tapp's unexpired term. The deadline to file as a candidate in the nonpartisan race was January 10.
Five candidates are set to appear on the May Primary ballot: Mt. Vernon attorney Jerry J. Cox, Somerset attorney A.C. Donahue, Science Hill attorney Teresa Whitaker, retired Family Court Judge Walter F. Maguire and Lincoln County Attorney Daryl K. Day.
The top two vote-getters in the May will square off in November.
