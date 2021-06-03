Governor presents $1 million to KYTC for local school safety projects

Governor Andy Beshear was in Somerset Thursday afternoon to announce just over $1 million in infrastructure awards aimed at improving traffic safety around three Pulaski County Schools.
Gov. Beshear, accompanied by senior advisor and former State House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, presented a $1.01 million check to Pulaski County Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Cook — stepping in for Superintendent Patrick Richardson, who could not attend — in a ceremony hosted by Pulaski County High School. The discretionary funds will actually be used by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's (KYTC) District 8 Office for projects serving the campuses of Southwestern High School, Pulaski County High School and Northern Middle School.
"What this can do for the traffic congestion around this area and getting everyone in and out of school safely is just a really big deal for us as a board," Cindy Price, who chairs the Pulaski Board of Education, said. "We are so happy to see it all beginning."
In making the presentation, the governor thanked those in attendance for their help in getting Kentucky through the past 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wouldn't be here today being able to do this without you, the people of Kentucky," Beshear said. "It's been your work and willingness to sacrifice, what you've done every day…that have us in a better position than just about any other state."
Gov. Beshear took a moment to express his appreciation for the teachers and other school officials present at the event.
"To every educator here, thank you…You all were already heroes. You were already doing one of the most important jobs there is and then we ask you to do 10 times more," he said, referencing remote learning, meal delivery, returning to in-person instruction and more. "Our educators showed us again how wonderful they are."
As talk turned to recovery, economic and otherwise, Beshear noted that Kentucky's transportation contracts have topped $1 billion since January 2020 and counted school safety as a top priority in that regard.
"If we're going to invest in infrastructure," he said, "I think a lot of it has to be around our most precious cargo, our children."
A total of $225,000 has been allocated for KYTC to design new left-turn lanes at both high schools as well connector road between PCHS and Northern Middle. The remaining $785,000 will be used for construction of the turn lanes next year.
Construction of a dedicated left turn from Ky. 1577 (Oak Hill Road) onto WTLO Road, a primary route for Southwestern High School traffic, will help reduce congestion and improve safety. Benefitting as well will be neighboring Oak Hill Elementary.
Asst. Supt. Cook noted how this project should be particularly helpful since WTLO Road is a smaller road and the area sees the transport of some 2,000 students each day.
Meanwhile, a similar project – from Ky. 1575 (University Drive) onto Pulaski County High School – will improve the flow of through-traffic on the highway and reduce congestion during morning and afternoon start and dismissal times at the high school.
Design of both left-turn projects will be completed this year, with construction in 2022.
The campus connector road between Northern Middle School and Pulaski County High School will help reduce congestion on Ky. 39 as well as University Drive, the main access routes into each campus. It has been a priority of the Pulaski County Board of Education — also improving safety and mobility for buses and meeting other school transportation needs between each campus.
Design for the connector is also expected to be completed this year with construction coming in 2023 at a total projected cost of $1.52 million.
"Today we want to make sure we continue to invest in Pulaski County and the safety of our children," Gov. Beshear said. "…By taking action to address traffic congestion around these campuses, we're going to help make these schools safer places for kids to come to and to learn.
…These are great projects," he continued. "They're going to spur economic development, they're going to create new jobs and most importantly, they're going to protect people."
In accepting the check, Asst. Supt. Cook thanked the governor for his support of public education in general and the work the administration has done for these projects specifically.
"We're just really appreciative of Gov. Beshear and the work that's been done for us," Cook said. "We feel like it's really going to help us safetywise with traffic at Pulaski High and Southwestern. With campuses of that size and that many students coming in and out, it's going to be a really big benefit. We're really excited about these projects."
Closing the ceremony, Adkins commented on PC's campus. "We're spending your tax dollars," he said. "What better place to put in than back in education and a beautiful facility like we're in here today and an investment in infrastructure that will make it safer not only for our children but the traveling public.
"Folks, buckle up and hold on. There are going to be some good things happening over these next months."
