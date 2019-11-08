Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes this week released unofficial results from Tuesday's General Election that show 1,455,161 of Kentucky's 3,451,537 registered voters cast ballots. Statewide turnout was approximately 42 percent.
Turnout was somewhat better in Pulaski County. Some 21,308 ballots were cast, slightly more than 44 percent of the county's 48,151 registered voters.
Deadline to request a recanvass in any race is 4 p.m. November 12. Boards of Election will meet at 9 a.m. November 14 to recanvass vote totals. Gov. Matt Bevin has requested a recanvass of his race with Andy Beshear, a contest the sitting governor lost by just over 5,000 votes.
All 120 counties in Kentucky are required to submit their certified vote forms by Friday. Those certified results will be recanvassed next week.
A recanvass is a reprint of the receipts from voting machines to check for reporting or clerical errors. After ballots are scanned, the machine tabulates those votes and prints a receipt with the total.
During a recanvass, those receipts will be reprinted and checked again to make sure they were reported properly. It's not uncommon for some clerical errors to occur during the initial vote tabulation.
All 120 counties would then fill out and submit the same certification forms again with the recanvass results. Once the recanvass is complete, the state Board of Elections has until November 25 to certify the election results.
