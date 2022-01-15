Gracie headlines East/West Karate's Legends weekend

When you think of true pioneers in the relatively new era of mixed martial arts, one name immediately comes to mind -- Royce Gracie.
The 55-year-old master of Brazilian jiu-jitsu -- also known as Gracie jiu-jitsu for obvious reasons -- won three of the first four UFC events and further perpetuated his family's iconic name among combat sports enthusiasts.
East/West Karate of Somerset and Master Jeff Turner announced this week they are bringing Gracie, Armenian judo champion and MMA trainer extraordinaire Gokor Chivichyan and current UFC fighter Matt Brown to an event next month appropriately named The Legends Weekend.
The event will kick off with a meet and greet dinner for sponsors and East/West members on Friday, Feb. 25, and will wrap up the next morning with seminars put on by the three legends for local mixed martial artists of all ages. Somerset Christian School will host both events.
"Gracie is the most famous name on the planet when it comes to mixed martial arts," Turner said. "Royce is a true pioneer in the sport of MMA."
As a matter of fact, the Gracie family inspired the creation of the ever-popular Ultimate Fighting Championship.
When he was 17, Royce and his brothers Royler and Rickson Gracie moved to the United States in Torrance, California, to live with his older brother Rorion Gracie, who had moved there in 1978 and had established a Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy.
The Gracie brothers continued the family's tradition of the "Gracie Challenge", in which they challenged other martial artists to a no-holds-barred Vale Tudo match in their gym in order to prove the superiority of Gracie jiu-jitsu. Rorion would later edit some footage from the Gracie Challenge fights into a single documentary series known as Gracie in Action. The Gracie in Action tapes inspired Art Davie to create the UFC.
"The Gracie name is a worldwide brand," Turner said. "They even train the military in self-defense."
Rorion Gracie selected Royce to represent the family's fighting style in the first UFC in 1993 because of his skinnier and smaller frame, to show how a small person can defeat a bigger opponent using jiu-jitsu.
Sure enough, Gracie made rugged shoot-fighter Ken Shamrock submit in the tournament semifinals and then forced Savate world champion Gerard Goureau to tap out in the finals.
Gracie went on to win UFC 2 and 4, and had legendary bouts against the likes of Shamrock, Dan Severn and Kazushi Sakuraba en route to a hall of fame career. He's generally known as "The Godfather of MMA."
"Gracie is the kind of athlete I want my people to learn from and train with," Turner said. "He's known world-wide."
Chivichyan, meanwhile, is best known as a world-class MMA trainer -- but he's also never lost a competitive fight, winning several world judo and jiu-jitsu championships. He was trained in catch wrestling by Gene LeBell, America's first judo champion who learned wrestling from masters Lou Thesz and Ed "Strangler" Lewis.
With his extensive knowledge in judo, sambo, catch wrestling, freestyle wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Chivichyan is considered to be one of the most complete grapplers of all time.
"I've actually had the opportunity to work with Gokor on the mats and I could not a thing with him," Turner said. "He's an incredible fighter and an incredible trainer who has brought several great athletes to UFC."
Chivichyan was named by Black Belt Magazine as "Judo Instructor of the Year" in 1998 and received the prestigious "Hall of Fame" spot. Since then his Hayastan MMA Academy in North Hollywood, California, has produced a new generation of fighters, such as Manvel Gamburyan, Sako Chivitchian, Neil Melanson, Karen Darabedyan, Roman Mitichyan and and Karo Parisyan, who have competed in the arena of the UFC, WEC, King of the Cage, Olympic and all National Judo Championships.
Chivichyan's most famous trainee is former UFC women's star Ronda Rousey, who has moved on to careers in acting and WWE wrestling.
"Gokor is a pioneer in MMA as well," Turner said. "He's just phenomenal. He came out of an 18-year retirement in 2019 and was winning gold medals and world championships."
The 41-year-old Brown may not be a pioneer, but he has an incredible story. Brown's moniker, "The Immortal", was coined by his friends after he nearly died of a drug overdose. The prolific welterweight has a record of 23-18 with 15 knockouts and five wins via submission.
"Matt is a great guy who will be doing a session Saturday on striking and Muay Thai techniques," Turner said. "Matt will bang with you. He's had some very exciting UFC fights in his career."
On Saturday, Feb. 26, Brown will begin his session for teens and adults at 11:30 a.m.
Chivichyan will kick off the seminars at 8 a.m., with sessions on No Gi Jiu-Jitsu. Gracie will hold a session for kids from 9-10 a.m.
The cost to take part in the Legends Weekend is $150 for non-East/West members. Turner expects for more than 100 participants next month, which would eclipse the 93 that were on hand two years ago for a similar event with the great Anderson Silva.
