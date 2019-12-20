The Pulaski County Grand Jury has indicted a Somerset couple on a charge that they abused their grandson.
Lana Jane Haynes, 54, and Christopher David Haynes, 53, have been jointly charged with first-degree Criminal Abuse of a Child 12 or Under.
The indictment stems from an investigation by the Somerset Police Department. According to SPD Captain Mike Correll, the foster parents of a 10-month-old boy contacted police on July 31 after the child's grandparents had returned him from a visitation. During the exchange, the Hayneses told the foster parents that the child may have bruises because another child hit the baby with a toy.
The foster parents contacted the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) that night as the agency already had a case history with the family. The child was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where bruises were located on his face and buttocks. The hospital and DCBS then referred the child to the University of Kentucky Hospital's Department of Pediatric Medicine.
"Doctors at both LCRH and UK determined that the bruising located on the face and buttocks of the 10-month-old were not consistent of a toy striking the child," Capt. Correll stated. "The bruising was believed to be more consistent with hand strikes and similar types of striking rather than a blunt toy type object."
With this information, SPD Detective Matthew Gates presented the case to the local grand jury on December 3. The couple was served Wednesday by Officers Scott Whitaker and Chris Gates. They were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $60,000 cash bond and were scheduled to be arraigned this (Friday morning).
