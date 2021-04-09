Grand jury returned murder indictment against Samuel Baker

The Pulaski County Grand Jury has returned a multi-count indictment against a man accused of fatally shooting someone who had tried to diffuse a family squabble.
Samuel L. Baker, 22, of Bowling Green, is charged with Murder, first-degree Burglary, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender as part of the indictment filed Wednesday.
Baker is also charged with second-degree Fleeing and Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), second-degree Fleeing and Evading Police (On Foot), Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended License, No Insurance, and Resisting Arrest in Casey County, where he was ultimately arrested following the March 18 shooting.
The incident, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, began around 9:30 p.m. that night when Ronald Baker reported to Pulaski County 911 that his son had shot Robert Claunch, 62, of Nancy, at Baker's home on Faubush-Norfleet Road in Nancy.
Deputies responding to the scene determined that the senior Baker had tried to make his son leave shortly after he arrived at the residence. Ronald Baker, according to the sheriff's release, went into his bedroom in hopes that Samuel Baker would leave. He reported Claunch told the younger Baker to leave as his father asked.
Ronald Baker, according to the sheriff's release, then heard gunshots and returned to the kitchen where he found Claunch on the floor. Samuel Baker had left the scene in a vehicle his father could only describe as loud.
Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
A warrant was obtained for Samuel Baker for Claunch's murder, and a search for him got underway.
Samuel Baker was located in Casey County by a deputy with the Casey County Sheriff's Office who got into a pursuit of the vehicle the suspect was driving.
Samuel Baker, according to Pulaski Sheriff Greg Speck, abandoned the car and fled on foot armed with a handgun with the Casey County deputy in pursuit. The deputy was able to catch him about 300 yards into the woods and place the younger Baker under arrest, Speck said.
The handgun was located in the vicinity of the arrest.
Samuel Baker was transported to the Casey County Detention Center, where he has been lodged since March 19 in lieu of a $10,000 bond relating to the pursuit charges. His Pulaski indictment carries a $500,000 cash/property bond.
Baker has yet to be scheduled for a hearing in Pulaski Circuit Court. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges associated with his apprehension in Casey District Court and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on April 13.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
