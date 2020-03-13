Grand jury returns two indictments against Burnside man

A Burnside man facing two separate indictments has been arrested.
Danny Lee New Sr., 55, was arrested Thursday morning and served with two indictments which the Pulaski County Grand Jury had returned last week.
In the first, New has been charged with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police, two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, and second-degree Criminal Mischief. The charges stem from a December 15 incident when, according to his citation at the time, constables Mike Wallace and Gary Baldock attempted to conduct a traffic stop on New in the belief he was driving on a suspended license.
District 5 Constable Mike Wallace reported in the arrest citation that New drove his 2002 Chevrolet truck on the wrong side of the road at speeds of around 60 mph on Cordell Drive. Wallace reported that New attempted to ram his cruiser and did strike from the side the vehicle driven by District 4 Constable Baldock -- "doing major damage to the push bumper and front end of the vehicle," according to the citation. The chase ended when New stopped in a driveway and jumped from the vehicle. Wallace reported that he used an "electronic controlled device" to subdue New but that he refused treatment for that when taken to the hospital.
The second indictment charges New with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, at least 10 opiate units) as well as first-degree Persistent Felony Offender stemming from a June 24 incident. According to online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, New was paroled in February of last year after being convicted in 2005 of drug-related charges in both Casey and Pulaski counties.
His co-defendant for the second indictment, 51-year-old Theresa L. Sweeney of Burnside, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense) but court records indicate she has yet to be served.
Both cases were presented to the grand jury by Constable Wallace, just days before he himself was taken into custody last Friday. Both he and Baldock were indicted late last month by a federal Grand Jury in U.S. District Court, charged with Conspiracy against Civil Rights.
Wallace pleaded not guilty in federal court at London later that day and was released on the condition that he not be involved in any investigations nor perform any law enforcement duties.
Baldock, who was wounded along with an FBI agent as authorities tried to serve him with arrest warrant at his home early Friday morning, is scheduled to be arraigned this (Friday) afternoon at U.S. District Court in Lexington.
At press time, New remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 cash/property bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 26.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
