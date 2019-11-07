Grand Jury to hear case of man accused of stabbing father

The case of a southern Pulaski County man accused of stabbing his father is headed to the grand jury.
Eric Wayne Hall, 32, of Bronston, appeared in Pulaski District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on charges of Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and fourth-degree Assault with Minor Injury (Domestic Violence).
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported that their investigation began on October 28 with Sergeant Cary York, Deputy Zach Mayfield and Burnside Police Officer Jacob Mink responding to the report of a stabbing in progress at 396 Jacksboro Road in Bronston around 11 a.m. that morning.
Hall was still on scene and immediately taken into custody by the deputies. His father -- 58-year-old Tony W. Hall -- was treated at the scene by EMS personnel for multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was immediately air lifted by Air Methods to UK Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Charlene Hall, 64, the mother of the suspect, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries she received during the incident from her son, according to the sheriff's office. She declined transport to the hospital.
Eric Hall was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) Monday afternoon without further incident.
Wednesday's testimony indicated that the father and son had a turbulent relationship, further strained by Eric's history of schizophrenia -- which manifested around age 11, according to his mother.
PCSO Detective Joey Johnson's testified that Mrs. Hall told authorities that Eric came into their bedroom and threw water on his parents as they lay in bed -- and that Eric was "talking out of his head." She got up to follow her son, according to testimony, and Eric pushed her to the floor. He then went back into the bedroom and stabbed his father with a paring knife. Charlene called 911 but Eric grabbed the phone, saying "she stabbed him and he's dead."
Det. Johnson testified that Eric was under the impression that Mr. Hall was dead when he told authorities that his father had been abusive to him but that he didn't mean to hurt Mr. Hall; Eric was "sending him home to see Jesus." On cross examination, defense attorney Andrea Simpson asked the detective whether he'd seen any indication that Eric was "out of his head."
"He seemed remorseful for what he'd done," Det. Johnson responded, adding he wasn't aware of any mental health issues with the defendant. "He knew what he'd done."
While Det. Johnson couldn't say for certain how many times Mr. Hall had been stabbed, the wounds ranged from his neck to stomach. He added that law enforcement hadn't had a chance yet to interview the victim. Mrs. Hall later testified that her husband is still hospitalized but doing well. As of Wednesday afternoon, the University of Kentucky Medical Center listed him in fair condition.
Simpson called Mrs. Hall, who testified that on the morning of the incident, her son seemed to believe that "he was some sort of God" and that she was Pamela Voorhees, a fictional character from the movie "Friday the 13th."
Though Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham objected, Mrs. Hall was allowed to testify that her husband could be verbally abusive to Eric -- saying things like "you're not my son." Her testimony regarding her 911 call and what happened that morning, however, was inconsistent with what law enforcement reported. On the stand, Mrs. Hall couldn't recall saying that her son stabbed her husband nor that she saw it.
It was on Lanham's cross-examining that Mrs. Hall stated that Eric struck her before he stabbed his father. "He just come at me with a wild look in his eyes," she said.
Though Simpson conceded the testimony could rise to some assault charge, she argued that because of the mental health issues involved, the prosecution could not prove intent of attempted murder. Lanham countered that no medical testimony had been presented, and that such a defense would be better suited for trial.
Pulaski District Judge Scott Lawless ruled that ultimately there was probable cause for the attempted murder charge to be considered by a grand jury. He also revoked Eric Hall's bond for a prior misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree Assault that is still pending.
That charge stems from a September 5 incident. According to the citation, father and son both acknowledged a verbal argument. Eric Hall told Deputy Kevin Bullock that he "had shoved his dad (Tony) out the front door then punched his dad two times in the face."
Meanwhile, Tony Hall has yet to be served with an October indictment charging him with second-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) stemming from an incident that occurred on June 29.
According to that arrest citation, Eric Hall called 911 reporting that his father hand hit his mother with a stick. Dep. Matt Bryant reported that Mrs. Hall stated that her husband had struck her once on top of the head during an argument. While Mr. Hall denied it, the deputy reported that Mr. Hall was in possession of a "broom handle-type stick laying right next to him against the couch" he was sitting on when law enforcement arrived.
