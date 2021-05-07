The Pulaski County Grand Jury is set to hear a case of a local man accused of pretending to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in order to take a BMW.
Eugene Christian Moore, 35, of Somerset, was arrested April 23 just after 11 a.m. by Somerset Police Officer Derrick Glover on charges of Impersonating a Peace Officer and Attempted Theft By Unlawful Taking -- Auto between $500 and $10,000.
According to the arrest citation, Ofc. Glover responded to a call from Wellsprings in regard to a man who entered the business flashing a badge and stating he was with the FBI and needed to get a vehicle parked behind the building. Moore initially denied being at Wellsprings when the officer caught up with him on Correll Street but after another officer confirmed the report with the initial caller, Moore was Mirandized and told officers that he had presented a gold coin and told workers he was with the FBI and needed to take the BMW to Lexington.
Moore was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center and pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on April 26.
Following a scheduled preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning, Moore's case has been referred to the grand jury. He remained at PCDC at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.