Grand jury to hear drug case

A Louisville man's case is headed to the local grand jury after being arrested earlier this month.
Lannie Dewayne Dobbs, 52, was arrested just before 4 a.m. on December 1 by Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies Branson Patterson and David Campbell on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than two grams of methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, and third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from the deputies discovery of a parked vehicle near some storage units on Denny Lane. Inside, they could see a man sleeping as well as a blue bag holding what appeared to be marijuana.
Deputies also located items that are normally associated with the sale of marijuana, including baggies that contained a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine and digital scales. Dobbs also had $3,371 in cash on him. Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug, was also found inside the vehicle.
Dobbs has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center Thursday on a $10,000 surety bond after the case was sent to the grand jury for consideration.
Sheriff Speck said the case remains under investigation by Dep. Patterson and Dep. Campbell.
Anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact our office. You can also leave a tip on our webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/. You can remain anonymous.
