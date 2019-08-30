Grants and eats: Keck updates citizens on Somerset's future plans

Grants, festivals and lighting up downtown were some of the subjects highlighted by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck during a Tuesday evening Facebook Live chat between himself and viewers.
Keck began the discussion by reviewing and updating three of the projects he has presented to the public in recent weeks.
The first was the $250,000 in grants - $240,000 from the state and $10,000 from Pulaski County through the Governor's Office of Agricultural Policy - to construct a farmers market on East Mount Vernon Street.
When the funding was announced in July, the city said it would match those funds.
"This is going to be a state of the art facility unlike any other in Kentucky," Keck said Tuesday.
He said he was "excited" about the project and hoped to have it completed by next spring.
The building will be an "indoor/outdoor" facility, meaning a structure that can be opened up in fair weather for farmers market use, but would also have doors that would close, allowing it to be utilized in the winter months.
Keck also mentioned the city being awarded at $2 million grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will be used to create sidewalks that would connect downtown Somerset with Somerset Community College's campus as well as connect Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with MedPark West.
He then talked of the art exchange partnership the city of Somerset has entered into with Louisville.
"This particular sister-city project is focused on three things: art, music and poetry," Keck said.
Somerset will host one of two "mirroring events" on September 7, with Louisville hosting the other on September 13.
In October - the 19th, to be exact - the city will present its third food truck festival, which Keck said will be called the Moonlight Festival.
"It's going to be a little more focused on music, but I think we're going to have as many trucks as we had at Streets and Eats, with better weather."
He added that there are end-of-the-year plans in motion, too. "I'm working on a New Year's Eve party too, folks, so stayed tuned on that. I think it would be cool to celebrate the new year as a community."
He joked that instead of a ball drop, the city would use an empty bourbon barrel.
Responding to inquires from citizens, Keck said that his "Light up Somerset" initiative is still on track, but that he had to "pump the brakes" on it after an early-year test in which lights were strung up in the alley next to Citizens National Bank.
"One of the things we're trying to do is to make sure that if we do light up Somerset literally, that we do it in a way that's cost effective and also environmentally friendly," he said.
