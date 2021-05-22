A tent revival invites Christians to come together in worship and see what God is going to do in Somerset.
The International Healing House will be hosting the "Great Kentucky Awakening" at the Waitsboro Hills Golf Course throughout the coming five weeks, beginning May 23. This revival hopes to bring together the community and involve any churches, pastors and musicians that may be interested.
"We feel like God wants to do something special right here in Somerset, Ky., and maybe even spreading across the state, so this would be what we hope for," said Bill Perkins with the International Healing House.
The first week of this revival will include speaker Rick Curry. According to Rick Curry Ministries, he is a known revivalist and speaker at gatherings across America, where he shares the cause of awakening in Kentucky known as "Mosaic" that has spread across the state.
"The vision of Mosaic is leaders connecting relationally for the cause of awakening in the Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Curry.
Perkins has been to several of Curry's meetings and looks forward to having him at the revival.
"We're looking forward to having him. He said we'd have people coming from Illinois, Indiana and Ohio for the first week that he's going to be here," said Perkins. "He has been a pastor in the past but now holds his meetings, Mosaic, which is bringing people together that believe God wants to do something special,"
The following weeks will include speaker Jason Adair of Prestonsburg, Ky., who is another known voice of revival and awakening, as well as Kevin Mullens.
"We're expecting a good turnout," said Perkins. "I'm believing that a lot of people are gonna come. People are gonna see the cars, and they're gonna see the people. They're gonna be curious about what's going on."
The revival will be held at 7 p.m throughout each week, excluding Wednesdays and Saturdays, until July 1.
The International Healing House is lead by their senior pastor Curt Davis, who has ministered for over fifty years. The church meets at the Courtyard Marriott in Somerset each Sunday at 11 a.m. where participants are also invited to attend.
