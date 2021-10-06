Green recycling fully operational in Pulaski County

Falling leaves certainly beautify the autumnal landscapes of Lake Cumberland but when they're all raked up, they have to go somewhere.
"Green waste" -- such as yard waste and storm debris -- can account for 25-50% of the total amount of material sent to landfills every fall, but it's the wrong place for it. Landfills are airtight, so organic material doesn't have the oxygen needed to properly decompose as it would in nature. When organic materials break down in landfills without oxygen (or "anaerobically"), methane -- a greenhouse gas 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide -- is emitted into the atmosphere.
Instead of trashing yard waste, choosing to compost builds healthy soils and helps fight climate change. While backyard composting is a thing, Pulaski Countians now have another option.
The Pulaski County and City of Somerset Compost Dump Site opened in January on Ky. 914 just east of the Ky. 1247 intersection, and is now fully operational just in time for the fall cleanup season.
The site is currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for permitted companies to come in and dump green waste. A residential drop-off is held the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, though Pulaski County Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten noted that could be opened up weekly -- especially through the busy fall season or other events.
"There's been so much interest," Masten said. "This has been great for the ice storm and flooding, where the county and city were able to bring stuff out here to clear off the streets. If we have natural disasters like that, we'd definitely want to open it up and let people come in."
Circling back to major weather events or other emergencies, Masten noted that the site provides local government with a spacious staging area.
Rather than purchase their own equipment just yet, with Masten noting a grinder can cost between $750,000 and $1 million, the county instead has contracted with Bushels & Blooms -- a Franklin, Ky.-based company -- to come in 4-5 times per year to grind up what has been collected. The company first arrived in June to cover what had come in since the facility opened in January and was back last week for another round.
"They do this for a lot of counties," Masten said of the company. "The state gave us money to rent equipment.…[This company has] the grinder and provides the operator so it's really a good situation for everybody involved. We don't have to maintain the equipment or hire an operator out here."
The county has assigned Steve Cook to operate the site's $150,000 loader, which Masten said was also purchased using the Kentucky Pride Fund Composting Grant. In addition to keeping green waste out of landfills, Masten said, having the compost station keeps it from being dumped in sinkholes in private fields or along county roads.
"We're just providing services for our community that we have the opportunity to do based on the support of the [Pulaski] Fiscal Court, magistrates, the state, the city and Hinkle [Contracting]," Masten said. "This has been years in the planning."
The mulch produced has so far been used by public agencies, but Masten is also looking potential buyers as well. Another option could be to offer it to citizens.
"There's a lot of growth potential," he said, again emphasizing the environmental benefits. "We want to be proactive rather than reactive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.