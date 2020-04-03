Amazing grace, how sweet the sound.
For residents of Greystone Manor in Somerset, getting outside to sing together and celebrate two of their favorite people was very sweet indeed.
Karen Roy, site manager at Greystone Manor, a low-income apartment housing facility in Somerset for seniors, and maintenance man Ralph Meece were given a special recognition by the community they serve on Thursday afternoon, with hymn singing and a thoughtful gesture of a would-be gift.
Roy has been at the facility for 11-and-a-half years and Meece 10-and-a-half.
"We've been a team for a long time," said Roy.
And no signs of slowing down yet; Meece said he'd turn 75 later this month and plans on "going as long as the Lord gives me strength," he said.
Roy said that Greystone is the best job she's ever had.
"The residents are like family," she said. "It's a community within a community. Everybody has a story."
Said Meece, "When I was hired, the director (at that time) asked me, 'How long do you want to work?' I said, 'Well, maybe two or three years,' because I'd left a good job. I love this job. I love the people here."
Turns out, the people there love them too. Joy McCutchen, one of the Greystone Manor residents, decided she wanted to do something to show her appreciation for both Roy and Meece.
"I went around to talk to all the neighbors. I made some phone calls first, and then went around to the ones (for whom) I didn't have their number," said McCutchen.
The idea was to give them a large fruit basket filled with delicious treats like oranges and bananas and a card. But with COVID-19 precautions going on, McCutchen said, "I cannot hold out a pen for 45 people to sign." So individuals could write their own cards and put them with the basket, for which the residents contributed money to buy.
However, the coronavirus situation also meant that they weren't able to present Roy and Meece with the fruit either. The basket was presented instead to Steven Eubank, Chief of Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, whose headquarters are across Hail Knob Road from Greystone Manor. (Sometimes EMS and the Greystone community will have dinner together, said McCutchen.)
For the special honorees, the residents decided to instead bless them with the gift of song. Led by Meece, residents of apartments all over Greystone Manor came out in the yard, careful to stand six feet or more apart from each other as per COVID-19 prevention guidelines, and sang together John Newton's beloved hymn "Amazing Grace."
The sound of everyone coming together for their friends was moving, but it was also an inspiring way for the Greystone community to cope in the midst of the difficulties presented by the reaction to COVID-19. Normally, every month on a Thursday, Greystone Manor residents will gather in a community room to sing hymns and enjoy each other's company. With restrictions on large numbers of people gathering because of the virus situation, however, that hasn't been possible. Being outside and spread out provided an alternative that was safe for everyone present.
The group followed it up with another famous tune, "I'll Fly Away." McCutchen is hopeful to get out and sing "once a week when it's pretty."
Like Roy suggested, "We're none related, but we're all family," said McCutchen.
Roy said the effort to do something for them came as a "surprise," even though they found out a little too early: "Somebody told. There are no secrets in life."
However, "It touches my heart that so many of our residents would just come out and do something like this."
The COVID-19 situation has the residents "worried," said Roy, "but they're calm and they're good neighbors to each other. They take care of each other," said Roy. "We see so many good works every day."
McCutchen said that the residents just wanted to say "thank you" to Roy and Meece for everything they do -- going above and beyond their jobs and doing more than is expected.
"(Meece) grows vegetables in his garden for us," said McCutchen. "When he's got extra vegetables, he'll bring them from his farm in the back of his truck and shares them with everybody. And Karen does extra for us. ... (They) aren't your normal manager and maintenance person. Older people get lonesome and what Ralph and Karen do makes us feel like family."
