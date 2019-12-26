As Somerset's warming center celebrated its first Christmas, those who need it most wanted to give back to the community that has helped them so much.
The warming center -- open on nights that the temperature falls below 35 degrees -- is currently housed in the gym of Somerset First Church of the Nazarene under the guidance of The Love of Jesus Ministries Inc., which was founded last spring in an effort to find a long-term solution for the community's homeless population.
"We have seen close to 25 or more stay in one night," administrative assistant Greta Roberts stated. "We have gathered new volunteers that manage the warming center on a shift to shift basis. The community of Somerset itself has blessed this ministry tremendously and continues to do so.…
"Our attendants of The Warming Center are always trying to figure out how they can give back to those giving to them," she added. "These folks don't have much to their name financially and not much physically to be able to offer someone, but they have their time and that is exactly what they are giving."
Through Christmas Eve, the group made Christmas cards for some deployed soldiers as well as baked some cookies for the elderly. On Christmas day several "regular" attendants planned to board the church van to deliver those cookies to the residents of some local personal care homes and nursing homes and spread some holiday cheer.
"It's nice to see them have a chance to give back in the best way that they can and be able to help others that might feel extra lonely during the holiday season," Roberts said.
Roberts expressed her gratitude for everyone's support of the warming center -- giving "God the praise as he's putting people in my path and using me as the tool to further this ministry." She encouraged anyone in the community who would like to donate some resources, be financial sponsors, volunteer, or provide fellowship for the attendants of The Warming Center to call her at 606-341-5639.
