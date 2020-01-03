The statewide number of gun violence-related deaths in 2019 is slightly down from 2018, according to the Gun Violence Archive's website.
The site reports that 2019's total deaths were 235. Those deaths are due to homicide, murder, accidental or defensive gun use. They do not include suicide-related statistics.
For 2018, that number was 257, and for 2017, that number was 275.
However, the number of people injured in gun violence incidents increased. In 2019, there were 504 people shot who did not die of their injuries. For 2018, that number was 456.
Narrowing those statistics down to only Kentucky's 5th District (of which Pulaski is included), the number of deaths reported were 32, and the number of injuries were 31.
Incidents from Pulaski county included in the report are:
The January 8 defensive shooting of a home invader by a home owner in Bronston. The burglary suspect, 39-year-old William Auxier of Bronston, died of his injuries.
The May 20 shooting on Bonnie Blue Lane, Bronston, in which 24-year-old Gregory Coots was charged with first-degree assault after shooting and injuring Somerset resident Jonathan Watson.
The May 22 murder of LeeAnna Brumley. Currently, only 33-year-old Somerset resident Danelle N. Powell is named as a suspect in that investigation, although law enforcement has stated they expect further suspects to be named.
An accidental shooting on September 2 when a 15-year-old girl was wounded in the neck after she and her boyfriend were reportedly "messing around" with a handgun.
An incident on Old Cuba Road in Eubank that took place October 27. Donna Lorrin Eldridge, 30, was killed, and her husband Bobby Edgar Eldridge, 33, was injured. Law enforcement has stated they believe the incident began as a domestic dispute.
An accidental shooting on December 18 on U.S. 27 in Somerset where a driver squeezed the trigger on a gun he believed to be unloaded, shooting himself in the face and causing non-life threatening injuries.
The report also notes certain incidents which did not result in the discharge of a firearm, but in which guns were found as part of a separate crime. For Pulaski, the report includes, the January 3 confiscating of a firearm at Pulaski County High School brought in by a student, as well as multiple reports of drug-related incidents that resulted in the confiscation of multiple firearms.
Pulaski did not see any officer-related incidents in 2019, but the report notes two district-wide incidents that resulted in the officers being wounded, one of which was McCreary County Deputy Dustin Tyler Watkins. Watkins was shot while responding to a welfare check. The suspect in that case was a Science Hill man, 49-year-old Mark Lynn Dungan, who was sitting in a vehicle outside of a residence on Lick Creek Road in McCreary County.
Throughout the state, the areas in which the most gun-related deaths were reported were Lexington and Louisville, with the report listing 24 deaths within Lexington and 89 within Louisville.
The report can be found at gunviolencearchive.org.
