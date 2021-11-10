Habitat for Humanity hosting holiday homes tour this weekend

Looking for a little decorating inspiration for the holiday season?
Check out the 2021 Home for the Holidays Tour this weekend, seeing three of Somerset's most beautifully decorated homes while helping a local family get a home of their own.
The annual tour serves as the signature fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County Kentucky, which builds homes for applicants who may not otherwise have the opportunity to become homeowners. The event is spearheaded by committee co-chairs Holly Whitaker and Lynn Ashbrook.
"All the money raised stays right here in Pulaski County," Whitaker noted. "We primarily depend on the generosity of local businesses and individuals."
In addition to home building, Habitat for Humanity has a program called "Love Your Neighbor" which helps local individuals or families with outdoor repairs or renovations such as ramps, roofing, and landscaping.
Whitaker noted that due to the pandemic, the organization couldn't do much fundraising last year. "We're really in a crunch trying to raise the money," she said. "To keep our affiliation with the national Habitat for Humanity, we have to have our next house completed by July 1, 2023. We plan to start that house next March."
This year's tour features homes that are all located on North Main Street in downtown Somerset, the area historically known as Harvey Hill, and have been included as part of the National Register of Historic Places:
• 402 North Main St., The Shine House, Chris & Tina George,
• 507 North Main St., Craig Knight and Harry Shannon,
• 508 North Main St., Dr. Shea and Ashley Cheuvront.
"All three are historical homes," Whitaker said. "Two of the three have new additions, and the owners honored the integrity of the homes in their renovations."
Ashbrook added that one of the homes features original Chippendale chairs, and all include unique antiques and artwork. "The interior design is breathtaking," she said, "with many features of the original build."
In addition to the actual tour, attendees can take part in a silent auction with the items available to be seen at the Shine House.
Whitaker said the tour got its start seven years ago as a "Decorators Showcase" featuring a brand new home but has since evolved in showcases for local homeowners who volunteer houses for the two-day event.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at any of the homes for admission to all three homes (though credit cards may only be used at the Cheuvront home). Refreshments will be served at each home. The homes will be open for touring on Saturday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone interested in donating to the Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County are also welcome to mail contributions to P.O. Box 1685, Somerset, KY 42502.
