Hail honored with Excellence in Education Award posthumously

For the past nine years, the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce has worked to identify people in the field of education that have made a real difference within our community.
The 2020 winner was no exception.
Dr. Michael Hail was a professor at Morehead State University where he served as Coordinator of Government and Political Science programs, Director of the Intelligence Center of Academic Excellence (ICCAE) and the Director of the Statesmanship Center. Unfortunately, Dr. Hail was taken from us way too early and passed away this year in August after a brief illness. He was only 53 years old, but he dedicated his life to education, community service and helping others.
Dr. Hail was born and raised in Somerset the son of Doris Burton Hail and the late Reverend Mark D. Hail.
He received his Ph.D. from the University of Delaware and his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Centre College. Dr. Hail was married to Charlotte Beck Hail and they have two children, Sarah Ann Hail and Michael Allen Charles Hail.
Dr. Hail directed both the Government and MPA graduate programs at Morehead State University. He also worked with the UK Martin School of Public Policy on a joint doctorate of Public Policy program and since 2004 was the associate director of the Institute of Federalism and Intergovernmental Relationships. He founded and obtained funding for MSU's Statesmanship Center and many other programs near and dear to his heart.
As a Professor, Dr. Hail was instrumental in the creation of the Masters of Public Administration degree and taught and mentored many students on to successful careers. He personally obtained and helped faculty obtain grants for millions of dollars each year to fund both research and service. His tireless work was vital for providing substantial initial investment of federal dollars to start the MSU Space Science Center. He constantly worked to recruit, hire, and mentor faculty to be successful teachers, scholars, and grantsman.Dr. Hail was appointed to the Truman Scholarship committee by both President Obama and President Trump. He was a prolific scholar, publishing articles, books, and book chapters, as well as taking leadership roles in various scholarly organizations.
He had leadership roles with the American Political Science Association, American Society for Public Administration, Southern Political Science Association, and Kentucky Political Science Association. He served as editor or editorial board member for PUBLIUS: The Journal of Federalism, Commonwealth Political Science Review, Public Administration Review, and The Federalism Report. His classroom teaching style and curriculum development work was recognized with various awards. He worked tirelessly to help students find jobs and internships in government and the private sector.
Dr. Hail loved Somerset and Pulaski County so much that while much of his professional career was spent with Morehead State University, he made the decision to commute as he wanted to raise his children in Somerset and maintain his home here. In addition to his lengthy accolades within the world of higher education, Dr. Hail was dedicated to the Somerset Independent School System as well. He was elected to serve on the Somerset Board of Education and was serving as the Chairman of the Board. He also served as a Commissioner on the Somerset City Housing Authority Board of Directors.
Dr. Hail's was also one of the founders of The University of Somerset. He was a major catalyst behind it's formation and was going to be a critical part of its creation.
While his time with us was definitely cut short, Dr. Hail made a tremendous contribution and positive impact on our community.
His legacy will live on through the amazing students whom he helped teach and mentor who themselves went on to outstanding futures. He will also be remembered by the colleagues who had the honor to work with him over the past 20 years.
For all these reasons and more, the Chamber presented Dr. Michael Hail, posthumously, with the 2020 Excellence in Education Award.
