Hal and Bill: The friendship of a news-maker and a news reporter

The careers of Congressman Hal Rogers and Bill Mardis ran parallel to one another -- and the two men had quite a few similarities.
"Bill grew up in rural Taylor County under poor circumstances," Rogers pointed out, "and I grew up in rural Wayne County under poor circumstances.
"Bill started out working in radio and I worked in radio for awhile, too," the Congressman added. "For awhile we were competitors here in Somerset working for local radio stations."
But Bill Mardis, of course, moved from radio to the newspaper business. And Hal Rogers went from radio to law to politics.
And the two men became perhaps the most recognizable Pulaski County icons of their era.
Mardis -- the Commonwealth Journal's beloved Humble Reporter -- passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.
On Wednesday, Rogers reflected on the decades he and Mardis shared together as a news-maker, and news reporter, in Pulaski County.
"Bill is an icon without equal," Rogers said. "He was a gifted writer who used language that was intelligent, accurate and always fair.
"Pulaski County -- during our era -- was a treasure trove of characters," Rogers added. "Bill and I had a lot of fun reminiscing about people like John Sherman Cooper, Roscoe Tarter, Lavey Floyd and John Garner, among others."
One of those characters was the late Jim Slaughter, who operated a photography studio years ago. Slaughter, Rogers and Mardis -- along with a couple other friends -- piled into a car a few decades ago and headed for Munfordville to have -- of all things -- a chitlin dinner.
"I had never had chitlins, but Bill insisted we head over to Hart County for an old-fashioned chitlin dinner," Rogers recalled. "We had a great drive over there and were in good spirits when we arrived. I actually liked the chitlins -- and I asked for an order to take home."
Unfortunately, Rogers discovered something Bill probably could've told him -- chitlins just aren't as good the next day.
"I looked in the refrigerator and it didn't take me long to realize I wasn't having chitlins for breakfast," Rogers said with a laugh.
Rogers remembered Mardis as a man who "loved the good-natured ribbing of public officials." But he added that when it came time to get serious, there was no journalist any better.
"Bill Mardis was a great reporter," the Congressman said. "He knew how to find a story and he knew how to make the story interesting for the readers. Bill witnessed my career like no one else. He was always fair -- but he also did not care to take you to the woodshed, so to speak."
Although Mardis and Rogers started their careers in a different era, they both had visions of a growing, thriving Somerset -- the type of city we are seeing today.
"No one worked harder to promote growth in Pulaski County than Bill Mardis," Rogers said. "He was a tremendous civic leader. He loved this county and loved its people."
A couple months ago, Bill and Hal ran into each other while getting their hair cut at Hubble's Barber Shop downtown.
"We chatted for over an hour about old times," Rogers said. "I will always treasure that memory because it's the last opportunity I had to visit with Bill.
"It is a sad time in Pulaski County. Bill and George Joplin III built the Commonwealth Journal into a great newspaper, and it continues to be a great newspaper because of the path they blazed," Rogers added. "I was proud to call Bill a friend."
