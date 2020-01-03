Hardin County man pleads guilty to meth possession

Douglas E. Allen

A Hardin County man found with methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant last month has pleaded guilty through the local Rocket Docket program.

Douglas Edward Allen, 39, of Rineyville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine) on December 19 through the program that waives a grand jury presentation -- expediting eligible cases through Pulaski Circuit Court.

Allen's case stemmed from the December 4 search of a residence at Sunset Trailer Park off Ringgold Road. According to an arrest citation filed by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, Allen was present as the search warrant was being executed and had a "fake magic marker" which had a baggie of crystal meth hidden inside.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette has scheduled Allen's final sentencing hearing for January 30.

