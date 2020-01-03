Hardin County man pleads guilty to meth possession

A Hardin County man found with methamphetamine during the execution of a search warrant last month has pleaded guilty through the local Rocket Docket program.
Douglas Edward Allen, 39, of Rineyville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine) on December 19 through the program that waives a grand jury presentation -- expediting eligible cases through Pulaski Circuit Court.
Allen's case stemmed from the December 4 search of a residence at Sunset Trailer Park off Ringgold Road. According to an arrest citation filed by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, Allen was present as the search warrant was being executed and had a "fake magic marker" which had a baggie of crystal meth hidden inside.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette has scheduled Allen's final sentencing hearing for January 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.