An assistant county attorney is running for the seat that is being vacated with the retirement of District Judge Jeffrey Scott Lawless.
Benjamin "B.J." Hardy filed Wednesday with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office as a candidate for 28th Judicial District Judge, Division 1 -- representing Pulaski and Rockcastle counties.
District Court in Kentucky is the court of limited jurisdiction and handles juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, probate of wills, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, small claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and cases relating to domestic violence and abuse. District judges serve four-year terms.
A Pulaski County native, Hardy has served as an assistant under Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield since 2015. During that time, he has worked in various arenas including Dependency, Neglect, and Abuse Court, prosecuting educational, physical, and sexual abuse offenses against minors; Juvenile Court, prosecuting juvenile offenses and advocating for appropriate interventions for youths in crisis; Guardianships, assisting individuals with mental health or other special needs; Casey's Law, advocating for appropriate interventions for community members affected by the drug epidemic and their families; Child Support Enforcement; Criminal Court; and Traffic Court.
Prior to joining Hatfield's office, Hardy served as Staff Attorney for former Circuit Judge David A. Tapp, who is now serving on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims bench.
"I have always desired a life of public service," Hardy said of his decision to become a first-time candidate. "Ensuring justice and fairness for all in this community through servant leadership is what has always motivated my work as an attorney, and it is what will continue to guide me if I am granted the great privilege of filling the District Judge's seat. This community and its people are my home, and serving as District Judge will allow me to offer my integrity, impartiality, experience, and knowledge of the law to address matters that greatly impact them."
Judge Lawless announced via an October 28 Facebook post that he would not be running for re-election -- leaving the bench when his term expires at the beginning of 2023.
"My thanks to those who have supported me in this path, and I am honored to have served in this role," Lawless stated in part. "I have worked alongside some outstanding judges, the best staff, clerks, and Court security officers in the Commonwealth, and with many capable attorneys and professional law enforcement officers. I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the citizens of Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties, and I look forward to serving the public for the remainder of my term."
With the filing window opening on November 3, Hardy is the first candidate to file in the nonpartisan race for Lawless' seat. "I wish Judge Lawless the very best as he enters into retirement," he said. "His time on the bench and the leadership positions he has held while judge certainly exemplify a career of public service, and he has served Pulaski and Rockcastle counties honorably."
Hardy holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, where he also served as Editor-in-Chief of the University of Louisville Law Review and interned with both Judge Tapp and now-retired Justice Daniel J. Venters; a Bachelor of Arts from the Western Kentucky University Mahurin Honors College; and is a graduate of Southwestern High School. Hardy is currently participating in the 2021 Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lake Cumberland Program.
Hardy is married to local attorney and fellow Pulaski native, Molly Merrick Hardy. They reside in Somerset with their daughter. Hardy is the son of Sandra (and the late David) Bourne of Naomi, and William Robert (and Linda) Hardy of Somerset. He is the grandson of Cloa (and the late Freddie) Hardy of Bronston and Christeen (and the late Otha) Tarter of Naomi. He is the son-in-law of Paul and Joy Merrick of Somerset. He is a member of the Naomi Church of the Nazarene in Naomi, and currently attends New Hope Baptist Church in Nancy.
