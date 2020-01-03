A second Republican candidate has filed for the 85th Kentucky House District seat to be vacated by Tommy Turner. Turner announced recently he will step down after serving 24 years as representative of the district that includes parts of Pulaski and Laurel counties.
Wes Hargis told the Commonwealth Journal he filed his papers for 85th District state representative Thursday at the office of the Secretary of State in Frankfort. Hargis, making his first try for an elective office, lives in the Hazeldell community and is owner of Valley Farm Equipment on U.S. 27 in Science Hill. He is the current president of Pulaski County Farm Bureau.
A graduate of the former Shopville High School, Hargis, 56, says he is a good friend of Turner; that he has talked with Turner about becoming a candidate for the office.
Hargis describes himself as being very conservative, believes in constitutional rights and advocates moral values and a common sense approach to government. "There is so much liberal stuff out there," he said. Hargis will face Somerset attorney Gregory Ousley in the May 19 Republican primary.
Pulaski County precincts in House District 85 are Science Hill City 22, Science Hill County 23, Norwood 42, Caney Fork, 13, Price 27, Goodhope-Hazeldell 28, Vaught 43, Catron 31, Dallas 45, Somerset 3C Saddlebrook, Rush Branch 14, Parker 9, Mark 30, Bourbon East 10E, Mayfield 32, Colo 35, Mt. Victory 33, Gilliland 40, Somerset 5C Mall, Burnside City 36, East Burnside County 36E, Gamblin 37, Bronston South 38 and Sloans Valley 39.
Four Kentucky House Districts make up Pulaski County. David Meade, Stanford, has filed for reelection as state representative from the 80th House District. Josh Branscum, Russell Springs, and Mark F. Polston, Somerset, both have filed in the 83rd House District to fill the seat to be vacated by Jeff Hoover, Jamestown. Hoover has said he will not seek another term. Somerset attorney Gregory Ousley and Wes Hargis have filed for the 85th House seat now held by Tommy Turner. Ken Upchurch, Monticello, representing the 52nd House District, had not filed for reelection as of January 2.
Elsewhere, ahead of an approaching January 10 filing deadline mandated by Senate Bill 60, enacted during the last session of the General Assembly, filing for most offices continues at a slow pace. Despite some early confusion, filing deadlines for local and state candidates participating in May 19 primary elections have been move back from the last Tuesday in January to 4 p.m. January 10. Emphasizing the earlier filing date is an addendum in red lettering to the 2020 Kentucky Election Calendar noting filing deadlines have been changed to the first Friday following first Monday in January. The Commonwealth Journal, frustrated by automated telephone systems, has been unable to talk with a live person at the Secretary of State's office or State Board of Elections.
Up to now, the most attractive political job in Kentucky seemingly is U.S. Senator. Addison Mitchell (Mitch) McConnell Jr., Louisville, has held the position since 1985, but five Democrats, including Amy McGrath, the most visible Democratic candidate, and five Republicans are trying to unseat McConnell, currently Majority Leader of the Senate.
Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate are McGrath of Lexington; Mike Broihier, Stanford; Andrew J. Maynard, Georgetown; Eric Rothmuller, Louisville; and John R. Sharpensteen, Bonnieville.
Republican candidates for U.S. Senator are McConnell of Louisville; Paul John Frangedakis, Lexington; Nicholas Alsager, Campbellsville; Louis Grider, Elizabethtown; C. Wesley Morgan, Richmond; and Wendell K. Crow, Coxes Creek.
A Democratic and Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat will emerge from May 19th primaries and the two will square off at the November General Election. U.S. Senators serve a six-year term.
Only candidates for Somerset City Council are involved in nonpartisan city primaries May 19 and that only if more than two candidates file in any of the city's 12 wards. If a primary develops in any ward, the candidates in that ward are subject to a citywide vote.
As of January 2, John Ricky Minton had filed for reelection in the 8th Ward, Jim Mitchell had filed for reelection in the 9th ward and David Godsey had filed for reelection in the 10th Ward. Phyllis Lawson has filed as a candidate in Ward 6, a seat now held by veteran councilor Mike New, currently mayor pro tem. Teresa Singleton has filed as a candidate in Ward 11, a seat now held by Amanda Bullock.
Somerset City Council candidates are the only local candidates filing at the Pulaski County clerk's office. Presidential, statewide and district candidates file with the Kentucky Secretary of State.
Filings in Frankfort include: Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.; Tom Steyer, San Francisco, Calif.; and Andrew Yang, New York, all Democrats, have filed for the Democratic Preferential Primary to be held May 19 in conjunction with Kentucky's regular primaries. President Donald Trump apparently will be the Republican nominee for reelection as president and likely no GOP Presidential Preference Primary will be held in Kentucky. No one answered the telephone at Republican headquarters in Frankfort; several websites show a Republican Presidential Caucus Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Hal Rogers, R-Somerset, representing the 5th Congressional District, has filed for reelection to his 21st term in the U.S. Congress. Gerado Serrano, a Republican from Tyner, will try for a second time to defeat Rogers at the May 19 GOP primary.
Rick Girdler, Somerset, state senator representing the 15th Senatorial District, has filed for reelection. Pulaski County is in the 15th Senatorial District.
Jerry J. Cox, a Mt. Vernon attorney, has filed for circuit judge in the 28th Judicial District, Division 1. He would fill a vacancy created when David Tapp was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
Ferguson and Burnside will elect or reelect city councils and Science Hill and Eubank will elect or reelect city commissions in November. These cities are not involved in May 19 primaries and have a later filing deadline. So do school board members whose terms are expiring.
Rick Girdler, Somerset, state senator representing the 15th Senatorial District, has filed for reelection. Pulaski County is in the 15th Senatorial District.
Jerry J. Cox, a Mt. Vernon attorney, has filed for circuit judge in the 28th Judicial District, Division 1. He would fill a vacancy created when David Tapp was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
Ferguson and Burnside will elect or reelect city councils and Science Hill and Eubank will elect or reelect city commissions in November. These cities are not involved in primaries and have a later filing deadline. So do school board members whose terms are expiring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.