Harmon Releases Audit of Pulaski County Clerk's Fee Account

An encouraging audit of Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett's 2019 financial statement has turned up just one finding.
According to a report released by State Auditor Mike Harmon last Thursday, the finding -- that the clerk did not segregate duties over all accounting functions -- was a repeat from the prior audit for 2018 and common to many agencies around the commonwealth.
The report said the lack of segregation of duties existed because a limited budget and other duties within the office kept Burnett from providing adequate oversight, and that, in turn, could have resulted in inaccurate financial reporting to the Department for Local Government (DLG) and to the Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
However, it was noted that the office's two bookkeepers are scheduled to rotate their duties each week and the county clerk has implemented compensating controls over disbursements such as dual signatures (one of which is usually Burnett's). Also, the county clerk signs all the weekly, monthly and quarterly reports prior to signing the disbursements and initials the usage tax call-in log sheet.
In responding to the repeat finding, Burnett stated for the audit report that a limited budget and other duties within the office make it difficult to provide the oversight required by auditors. Another employee was assigned last year as a further safeguard for the office's accounting department.
"I don't know what else we can do," the county clerk told the Commonwealth Journal Tuesday. "We have different people making the deposits than counting the money. Another person makes the report. The important thing is that all the money is there."
Burnett also noted that each auditor tends to have their own process, so recommendations for the clerk's office can change from year to year.
"I try to do the best I can," Burnett said of being a steward for public funds. "My staff does a great job. I'm pretty proud of what we do in the office. With as much money as we take in, I don't think there's a clerk's office in the state of Kentucky much better."
In terms of actual finances for the calendar year ending December 31, 2019, the Pulaski County Clerk's Office took in $21,901,747 in total receipts for the fee account and disbursed a total of $21,034,065 -- leaving $746,030 in excess fees due to Pulaski County Fiscal Court. The majority of that had been paid before the audit was completed.
State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs. As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving the internal control over financial operations and reporting.County clerks' responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services. The clerk's office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor's website at auditor.ky.gov.
