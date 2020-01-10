The owner of Continental Refinery has purchased the now-vacant former First and Farmers National Bank building on the south side of Fountain Square and plans to consolidate as many as 11 of his far-flung businesses at the downtown Somerset location.
Demetrios Haseotes said headquarters for his businesses will operate under an umbrella corporation called Hemisphere Limited LLC. "A sign will be put up soon," Haseotes said. He expects Hemisphere Limited to be operational by the first week in February.
"I've been managing businesses in New York and other places from here but now since I live here (that is the reason for the move)," he said. Haseotes, owner and past director of the Cumberland Group of Companies, which include Framingham, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms and Gulf Oil LP, formed Somerset-based Continental Refining Company (CRC) in December 2011 and purchased financially troubled Somerset Refinery. He also owns the Circle K convenience store on U.S. 27.
Initially, Hemisphere Limited will be an operational center for Haseotes' businesses but he suggested a downtown Circle K convenience store could be there and it is a possibility some other types of retail businesses could locate in the building.
Haseotes' footprint downtown is welcomed by community promoters. "I've enjoyed getting to know Demetrios over the years since he moved to Somerset," said Chris Girdler, president and CEO of SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) "He has a very high business acumen and has achieved great success in many of his endeavors. In addition, he loves Somerset and Pulaski County. I'm excited about his recent purchase and the plans he has going forward. We look forward to continuing to work with him in many different aspects," Girdler added.
Bobby Clue, executive director, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, was excited about the Haseotes business complex coming downtown. "I believe we're beginning to see a resurgence in downtown. It has a lot to do with current city and county officials, SPEDA, chamber of commerce, everybody working together; everybody pulling in the same direction." He said 11 business headquarters coming downtown is one of the biggest things happening in that direction.
The downtown First and Farmers Bank building was completed in late 1963. The three-story, ultramodern structure was designed by John Wilk, Bowling Green architect, and constructed by Brown Brothers, general contractors in Somerset. The building was vacated last year after First and Farmers Bank built its regional headquarters at 2020 South U.S. 27, site of the former Golden Corral restaurant. Banking business was last done at the downtown building Friday, August 16.
Haseotes said he paid about $800,000 ($845,000 according to property transfer records) for the vacant bank property. He told the Commonwealth Journal recently he has spent about $40 million at the Continental Refinery location since he purchased the former Somerset Refinery about nine years ago.
The refinery ceased production about two years ago to undergo an assessment phase and a $75 million modernization. Since then Haseotes has candidly said future of the refinery is uncertain. However, the assessment phase is still under way and Haseotes told the Commonwealth Journal recently an announcement will be made in June about the iconic refinery's future.
