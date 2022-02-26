Hatfield family establishes endowed scholarship with SCC

A new scholarship has been established at Somerset Community College to encourage the next generation of educators.
In a ceremony held earlier this week, the children of Lois and Avery Hatfield joined their mother in presenting SCC with a $75,000 check toward an endowed scholarship for local students interested in pursuing a teaching degree. Through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), matching funds are available to SCC for a total starting base of $150,000.
"We are honored to accept such a generous gift in honor of the late Mr. Avery Hatfield and Mrs. Lois Hatfield," Dr. Clint Hayes, SCC Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, stated. "This scholarship will support SCC students who are pursuing a degree in education with a teaching certificate. The recipients will be from Pulaski County, [have] attended one of the high schools in county, and will be selected from the SCC scholarship committee."
According to information from SCC, the Avery & Lois Hatfield Education Scholarship Fund will be open to a Pulaski County resident who has attended the Pulaski County School System, Somerset Independent School System or Somerset Christian School. Recipients must demonstrate academic success and maintain a 3.0 GPA as well as financial need based on the criteria established by the SCC scholarship committee.
The Hatfields devoted their lives to public service — most notably as educators in Pulaski County. Both started their careers in one-room schools in Wayne County near their home in Jabez. They then joined Pulaski County Schools, with Mrs. Hatfield — now 92 — becoming the first principal in the Pulaski County school system. Mr. Hatfield, who passed away in 2010, coached basketball at the former Nancy High School before assisting Dave Fraley as he guided the Pulaski County High School Maroons to a state championship in 1986.
The couple instilled the desire to serve in their children as well, according to son Martin Hatfield. Older daughter Ava Eaves went into the healthcare field, Hatfield himself is currently in his third term as Pulaski County Attorney and younger daughter Teresa Carlson has made a name for herself in technological industry.
"This is from all three of us for our mom and dad," Carlson said, adding how proud the siblings are of their parents' legacies. "There's never going to be anymore teachers like [them] ever.…[The endowment] is a drop, but hopefully it will help create more teachers in this county that love students and love education as much as they did."
In Mrs. Hatfield's opinion, a good teacher is not necessarily a "straight A student" but one who can listen and "help students get rolling or slow down" as needed.
It is hoped that the first recipient will be able to use the scholarship in the coming year. The award will be able to follow recipients once they complete their work at SCC and transfer to a four-year institution (or through SCC's University Center of Southern Kentucky).
"Martin, Ava and I all attended Somerset Community College," Carlson noted. "We just felt this was another good way to give back."
Martin Hatfield added that the family wants scholarship recipients to have a passion for teaching.
"Our parents were such a significant part of the education community here in Pulaski County," he said, "so we wanted to give something back in their name to the community and to this institution that will endure for a significant period of time."
As a past member of the SCC Foundation Board of Directors, Hatfield added that he was impressed by how the school disburses its scholarships. "I know how much care goes into trying to help students succeed with their college education," he said.
"The Hatfields have created a wonderful way to honor their parents and I feel blessed to play a small part in the process," Cindy Clouse, SCC Vice President of Advancement, stated. "The Avery & Lois Hatfield Education Scholarship Fund is endowed and interest from the gift will be used to support the scholarship. Starting next year, there will always be a scholarship at SCC in honor of Avery and Lois Hatfield."
