Hatfield joins AG Cameron in announcing opioid settlement

Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield was in Frankfort Wednesday standing alongside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to announce how much the commonwealth can expect to receive from a settlement with four companies to end their part in thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.
The press conference came a day after news of a proposed $26 billion national legal settlement involving manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as well as distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
The settlement calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay up to $5 billion over nine years, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to each contribute $6.4 billion, and McKesson to pay $7.9 billion. The distributors would pay over 18 years.
According to Gen. Cameron, Kentucky can expected to receive more than $460 million.
"Today's announcement brings hope and help in the fight against the opioid epidemic," he said. "No state was harder hit than Kentucky.…This fight doesn't end today. In addition to seeing this settlement implemented, I will continue to pursue litigation against pharmacies and other manufacturers that have not yet come to terms with this office and with Kentuckians."
Hatfield, serving his third term as local county attorney, appeared in his role as Past President of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association. In that capacity, he was part of the team that helped negotiate the settlement for Kentucky counties and local governments.
"I've been a prosecutor on the state or federal level for more than 30 years," Hatfield said. "What I have come to realize is that we cannot arrest our way out of this problem."
With many cases starting in District Court, Hatfield noted that many would ask for treatment but there were few resources available at that level.
"Today is so significant because this is going to provide resources where we can now maybe stop worrying about arresting people to keep our communities safe and [start focusing on] trying to get treatment for individuals who need it," he continued. "I think that's very exciting for all of us."
Gen. Cameron noted that the settlement must first be reviewed, by states then local governments, before it is finalized. The terms of how funds would be disbursed to Kentucky and its communities was determined with the approval of House Bill 427 during the last legislative session. The bill calls for half of Kentucky's share to go a state opioid abatement commission while the other half will be distributed to individual counties and cities.
HB 427 sponsor Danny Bentley, a Republican state representative and Russell pharmacist, said that Wednesday would go down as a historic day.
"This day is exactly why I, along with the General Assembly and the Attorney General's Office, dedicated so much time and effort last session to HB 427," Rep. Bentley said. "…Kentucky can now expect the largest possible amount from these settlements. As a practicing pharmacist, I have seen firsthand the effects of the opioid epidemic."
Just last year, U.S. opioid overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000, a nearly 30 percent increase over the prior year. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that Kentucky's drug overdose deaths increased by more than 50 percent in 2020.
In addition to monetary payouts, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop selling opioids and the distributors have agreed to establish an independent clearinghouse that will track the amount of opioids they send to health care providers and localities.
Taking questions to close the press conference, Gen. Cameron said Kentucky should begin to see the first monies come in at the end of this year or early next year.
