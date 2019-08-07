During the July board meeting the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) honored Ms. Lois Hatfield for her long standing commitment to the CVB. Ms. Hatfield first served on the board in the early 2000's and has been an avid supporter for tourism in Pulaski County and across the state of Kentucky. In June 2019 Ms. Hatfield felt it was her turn to allow someone else to sit on the board of directors and resigned from her position.
"Ms. Lois was my mentor and go to person as a historian for tourism history," said Carolyn Mounce, former Executive Director for the Somerset-Pulaski CVB. "She was loved by the staff and touted the hard work of the CVB everywhere she went."
Ms. Hatfield served as the Secretary/Treasurer for several years and exuded dedication, honesty, and enthusiasm for her position on the board. She not only attended regular board meetings, she also participated in the many conferences, tourism education events and represented the CVB at a variety of functions always with a smile on her face.
"I was lucky enough to have sat on the CVB Board with Ms. Hatfield for many years, she brought valuable insight and was a wonderful asset to have on our board," said Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski CVB. "We thank Ms. Hatfield for her years of dedicated service to our board of directors and we are grateful for her leadership and commitment to tourism."
"Lois Hatfield is one of the most honorable and dedicated professionals I've ever had the honor of working with during my career," said Mark Sloan Chairman of the CVB Board. "Her achievements as an educator are outstanding and only matched by her love and dedication to serving all the citizens of Pulaski County on the CVB Board of Directors."
